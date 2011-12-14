Timeline of 2011 global tax changes affecting metals, mining companies
Timeline of global tax changes proposed or passed in 2011, affecting metals and mining companies:
January 2011:
- Iran introduces taxes on exports of iron ore concentrate and iron ore pellet of 50% and 35% respectively.
- China removes its 50% rebate on 17% VAT tax on scrap metal.
February 2011:
- India announces an increase in export duties on iron ore to 20% for lumps and fines, from 15% and 5% respectively.
March 2011:
- The UK will impose a carbon floor price in 2013 at £16 ($25) per tonne of carbon produced, and aims to increase it to £30 per tonne by 2020.
April 2011:
- Zimbabwe reinstates a chrome export ban and increases fines to 20% from 15%.
- China raises its resource tax on rare earth sales to 0.40-0.60 yuan (0.06-009) per tonne from 0.30-0.40 yuan per tonne.
- China imposes a new split-rate tax on rare earths, with light rare earths mining taxed at 60 yuan per tonne, while heavy rare earths are taxed at 30 yuan per tonne.
May 2011:
- Vietnam raises its iron ore export tax to 40% from 30%.
- Brazil cuts its heavy plate import duty to 2% from 12%.
- Western Australia will hike iron ore royalties from 2013 to 7.5% from 5.625%.
July 2011:
- Western Australia introduces a 5% royalty on magnetite concentrate.
August 2011:
- Peru wants to pass new legislation to implement a profit-based tax to replace the current system of royalty tax between 1% and 3%. The exact rate is not yet disclosed.
- Namibia introduces a 2% levy on exports of unprocessed minerals, while also proposing a windfall tax and royalty payments to be introduced in 2012.
September 2011:
- Philippines proposes a 5% royalty on mining activities.
- Indonesia talks about an export tax on certain minerals before a complete export ban in 2014.
October 2011:
- China raises its resource tax on coking coal to 8-20 yuan ($1.25-3.12) per tonne from 0.3-5 yuan per tonne since 1993.
November 2011:
- Australia will impose a 30% tax on profits on all iron ore and coal mining projects, starting from July 2012.
- Australia passes a carbon tax, setting it at a fixed rate of A$23 ($23.20) per tonne on the top 500 polluters from July 2012, then moving to an emissions trading scheme from July 2015. Companies involved will need a permit for every tonne of carbon they emit.
- Zimbabwe raises mineral royalties for gold and platinum to 7% and 10% from 4.5% and 5% respectively.
- China proposes a tax rebate on cobalt exports.
- Zambia doubles copper and other metals royalties to 6% from 3%, and increases precious metals royalties to 5%.
December 2011:
- Tanzania seeks higher gold royalties, to 4% from 3%.
- From 2012, Ghana will increase its corporate tax rate to 35% from 25%. It will also start charging a 10% windfall tax on mining companies.
- Emirates Steel is working closely with the Abu Dhabi government to impose an additional 5% customs duty on rebar imports into the UAE.