Titanium, chrome parcels stolen from Koring shed in Barendrecht

Several parcels of titanium sponge and high purity chrome have been stolen from a Koring Freight Forwarders’ warehouse in Barendrecht, Holland.

A total of 18.65 tonnes of material were stolen from the warehouse overnight on November 13-14, Koring said.

Koring urged anyone who sees the following parcels on the market to contact the company or the police:

Ref. K854196

4 drums – net 900kg

Titanium Sponge

Main substance 99.57%

Chunk size 10-30mm

Ref. K854219

30 drums – net 6,750kg

Titanium Sponge 99.72%

Chunk size 10-30mm

Ref. KFF251179

4 drums – net 1,000kg

High Purity Chrome Metal Briquette 99.8%

Chunk size 15-30mm

Ref. KFF251231

20 drums – net 5,000kg

High Purity Chrome Metal Briquette 99.93%

Chunk size 15-30mm

Ref. KFF251275

20 drums – net 5,000 kg

High Purity Chrome Metal Briquette 99.92%

Chunk size 15-30mm

Koring Freight Forwarders can be contacted by phone on +31 (0)180-693683 or via email L.elich@koring.nl

