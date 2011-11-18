Titanium, chrome parcels stolen from Koring shed in Barendrecht
Several parcels of titanium sponge and high purity chrome have been stolen from a Koring Freight Forwarders warehouse in Barendrecht, Holland
Several parcels of titanium sponge and high purity chrome have been stolen from a Koring Freight Forwarders’ warehouse in Barendrecht, Holland.
A total of 18.65 tonnes of material were stolen from the warehouse overnight on November 13-14, Koring said.
Koring urged anyone who sees the following parcels on the market to contact the company or the police:
Ref. K854196
4 drums – net 900kg
Titanium Sponge
Main substance 99.57%
Chunk size 10-30mm
Ref. K854219
30 drums – net 6,750kg
Titanium Sponge 99.72%
Chunk size 10-30mm
Ref. KFF251179
4 drums – net 1,000kg
High Purity Chrome Metal Briquette 99.8%
Chunk size 15-30mm
Ref. KFF251231
20 drums – net 5,000kg
High Purity Chrome Metal Briquette 99.93%
Chunk size 15-30mm
Ref. KFF251275
20 drums – net 5,000 kg
High Purity Chrome Metal Briquette 99.92%
Chunk size 15-30mm
Koring Freight Forwarders can be contacted by phone on +31 (0)180-693683 or via email L.elich@koring.nl