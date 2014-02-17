Tokyo Steel cuts scrap charges to most works by $5 per tonne

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Japan’s largest electric arc furnace operator and de-facto benchmark price-setter cut charges to its Tahara, Kyushu and Okayama production units as well as those to its Takamatsu service centre by ¥500 ($5) per tonne, effective February 15 deliveries.

However, it left delivery charges to its main Utsunomiya plant unchanged.

As a result, it is now paying ¥36,000 ($353) per tonne for both seaborne and overland deliveries to Utsunomiya and Kyushu; ¥35,500 ($349) per tonne for deliveries to Tahara and Okayama; and ¥34,500 ($339) per tonne for those to Takamatsu.

The reduction in its charges – the sixth so far this year – came after a drop at the latest export tender held on February 13 by the Kanto Tetsugen, which brings together Tokyo-area dealers, where prices dropped by ¥2,350 ($23) per tonne from the previous month’s auction to ¥32,995 ($324) per tonne fas for H2-grade scrap.