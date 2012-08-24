Top Mexican steelmakers increased output in 2011

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

ArcelorMittal México led the rankings among the biggest producers with an output of 4.1 million tonnes, up by 2.9% year-on-year, according to the report, which showed preliminary figures from Mexico’s steel and iron ore association, Canacero.

Integrated steelmaker Altos Hornos de México (Ahmsa) produced 3.8 million tonnes in 2011, a 3.1% increase over 2010.

Ternium México’s steel production increased by 8.5% to 3.7 million tonnes.

Together, these three steelmakers provided more than 63% of Mexico’s total crude steel production – specifically 22.5% for ArcelorMittal, 21% for Ahmsa, and 20.3% for Ternium.

Long steel producer Deacero recorded a 25.4% boost to its crude steel production, to 2.8 million tonnes, which represented 15.7% of total domestic production, Camimex noted.

“Deacero put an additional 575,000 tonnes into domestic production, which helped significantly to boost annual growth by 7.3% in 2011,” Camimex added.

Crude steel output in Mexico reached 18.1 million tonnes in 2011.

Pipemaker Tenaris Tamsa produced 872,000 tonnes of crude steel last year, representing 4.8% of the country’s production.