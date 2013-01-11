Toyota sets company record for North American output in 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

This was up by 41% from 2011 volumes and surpassed its previous record of 1.72 million units set in 2007.

Sales of Toyota, Lexus and Scion models in the United States topped 2 million units last year, securing 14.4% of the market, up from 12.2% in 2011, Toyota said.

Torrance, California based Toyota’s 14 North American manufacturing facilities now assemble 70% of the vehicles the automaker sells in the United States, the company said. The volume increase was driven in part by $1.5 billion in investments over the last 13 months, including the newest factory in Blue Springs, Mississippi.

With several other production expansions under way throughout North America, Toyota said it expects to create a total of 3,500 new manufacturing jobs.

Toyota, a unit of Japan’s Toyota Motor Corporation, forecast North American sales will rise by about 100,000 units this year, bringing its North American sales total to more than 2.15 million vehicles.