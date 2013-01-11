Toyota sets company record for North American output in 2012

Toyota Motor Sales USA set a company record for North American production in 2012, manufacturing 1.78 million vehicles, the automaker said on Thursday January 10.

This was up 41% from 2011 volumes and surpassed its previous record of 1.72 million units set in 2007.

Sales of Toyota, Lexus and Scion models in the USA topped 2 million units last year, securing 14.4% of the market, up from 12.2% in 2011, Toyota said.

Torrance, California-based Toyota’s 14 North American manufacturing facilities now assemble 70% of the vehicles the automaker sells in the USA, the company said. The volume increase was driven in part by $1.5 billion in investments over the last 13 months, including its newest factory in Blue Springs, Mississippi.

With several other production expansions under way throughout North America, Toyota said it expects to create a total of 3,500 new manufacturing jobs.

Toyota, a unit of Japan’s Toyota Motor Corporation, forecast North American sales will rise by about 100,000 units this year, bringing its North American sales total to more than 2.15 million vehicles.

This report was first published by American Metal Market

