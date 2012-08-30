Toyota’s catalytic converter supplier to invest $6.8m in upgrade at North Carolina plant in USA

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The county’s board of commissioners approved a request from economic development authorities to provide Cataler with an industrial incentive grant. The company employs 211 people and plans to hire additional production workers once the new equipment is installed.

Cataler is a primary supplier to Toyota Motor Manufacturing in North America. The equipment expansion is expected to support about 25% of Cataler’s current production demands.

The company, which experienced a severe production disruption last year due to the earthquake and tsunami in Japan, said it is recovering market share as consumer attention returns to Japanese manufacturers.