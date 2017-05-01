TRADE CASE MONITOR: Around the world in April 2017

The case list below includes only updates. For other continuing cases this year, see the updates for January, February and March.

INVESTIGATING REGION

Product

Origin of products under scrutiny

Latest action

Next action, if known

AUSTRALIA

Hot rolled coil, sheet

Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan.

Goods in thicknesses of 2.48-2.52mm, in widths of 1,640-1,680mm, and weighing 6,000-13,000kg exempted from anti-dumping duties on April 4.

Wire rope

South Africa.

Anti-dumping probe initiated on April 26.

Recommendation on appropriate action will be made in a report on or before September 28, 2017.

BRAZIL

Welded austenitic stainless steel pipes

Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam.

Anti-dumping probe initiated on April 24.

CANADA

Rebar

Belarus, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, Spain and Taiwan.

Final anti-dumping duties of 2.40-108.50% set on April 3.

EUROPEAN UNION

Hot rolled coil

China.

Definitive anti-dumping duties of 18.10-35.90% set on April 6.

Hot rolled coil

Brazil, Iran, Russia, Serbia, Ukraine.

EC decided against preliminary anti-dumping duties on April 10.

Investigation to continue for another six months.

Stainless steel cold rolled flat products

Taiwan.

EC declined to raise an existing anti-dumping duty of 6.80% on April 11.

JAPAN

Pipe fittings

China, South Korea.

Anti-dumping investigation initiated on March 31.

USA

OCTG

South Korea.

Anti-dumping duties raised to 2.76-24.92% on April 10.

Carbon, alloy steel wire rod

Belarus, Italy, South Korea, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine, the UAE, the UK.

Anti-dumping, countervailing case initiated on April 18.

THAILAND

Non-alloy flat steel

India, Russia, South Korea.

Safeguard duties of 20.74-21% proposed to be extended by a further three years on April 27.

