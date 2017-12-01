TRADE CASE MONITOR: Around the world in November 2017

The case list below includes only updates. For other continuing cases this year, see the January, February, March, April, May and June, July, August, September and October updates.

INVESTIGATING REGION

Product

Origin of products under scrutiny

Latest action

Next action, if known

AUSTRALIA

Rebar

Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand.

Provisional anti-dumping duties set on November 17.

CHILE

Steel grinding rods

China.

Final anti-dumping duties of 8.20-22.90% set on October 30.



EUROPEAN UNION

Seamless steel tube & pipe

India.

Anti-circumvention probe terminated on November 16.



MEXICO

Heavy plate

Italy, Japan.

Anti-dumping probe initiated on November 14.



PERU

Rebar

Brazil, Mexico.

Anti-dumping investigation initiated on November 2.



TURKEY

Heavy plate

China.

Anti-dumping duties of 16.89-22.55% set on November 29.



USA

Steel threaded rod

China.

Anti-dumping duties of 5.40% set on November 7.

Wire rod

Russia, Belarus, United Arab Emirates.

Final anti-dumping duties of 84.10-756.93% set on November 21.

Wire rod

South Korea.

Preliminary anti-dumping duties amended to 40.80% on November 28.