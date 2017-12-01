TRADE CASE MONITOR: Around the world in November 2017
As competition in the global steel markets remains fierce, Metal Bulletin provides an update on the new, progressing and closed trade cases from around the world in November 2017.
The case list below includes only updates. For other continuing cases this year, see the January, February, March, April, May and June, July, August, September and October updates.
INVESTIGATING REGION
Product
Origin of products under scrutiny
Latest action
Next action, if known
AUSTRALIA
Rebar
Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand.
Provisional anti-dumping duties set on November 17.
CHILE
Steel grinding rods
China.
Final anti-dumping duties of 8.20-22.90% set on October 30.
EUROPEAN UNION
Seamless steel tube & pipe
India.
Anti-circumvention probe terminated on November 16.
MEXICO
Heavy plate
Italy, Japan.
Anti-dumping probe initiated on November 14.
PERU
Rebar
Brazil, Mexico.
Anti-dumping investigation initiated on November 2.
TURKEY
Heavy plate
China.
Anti-dumping duties of 16.89-22.55% set on November 29.
USA
Steel threaded rod
China.
Anti-dumping duties of 5.40% set on November 7.
Wire rod
Russia, Belarus, United Arab Emirates.
Final anti-dumping duties of 84.10-756.93% set on November 21.
Wire rod
South Korea.
Preliminary anti-dumping duties amended to 40.80% on November 28.