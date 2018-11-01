TRADE CASE MONITOR: Around the world’s steel markets in October 2018
As competition in the global steel markets remains fierce, Fastmarkets provides an update on the new, progressing and closed ferrous trade cases from around the world in October 2018.
The case list below includes only updates. For other continuing cases this year, see the updates for January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August and September.
1. EU: seamless steel pipes and tubes from Russia, Ukraine
2. Brazil: rollers for steel rolling mills from China
3. Brazil: heavy steel plate from China, Ukraine, South Korea, South Africa
4. Vietnam: stainless cold-rolled steel from China, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia
5. Canada: heavy plate, concrete reinforcing bar, energy tubular products, hot-rolled sheet, pre-painted steel, stainless steel wire, wire rod
6. US: steel propane cylinders from China
7. US: wire rod from Mexico