Trade log April 2019: Cobalt

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per lb on an in-warehouse basis. Delivered prices are netted back.

Fastmarkets prices

In light of feedback received as part of the consultation on its international cobalt price specifications, Fastmarkets changed the names of its benchmark in-warehouse Rotterdam cobalt price assessments on January 2, 2019. The name ‘standard-grade’ has replaced the name ‘low-grade’. The name ‘alloy-grade’ has replaced the name ‘high-grade’. Click here for further details about the name changes and consultation process.

Friday April 26

Alloy-grade - $17-17.80

Offer at $16.25-16.50

Offer at $18

Offer for small tonnage at $17.25

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.15

Offer for standard tonnage at $18.20

Offers at $17.30-17.40

Prices indicated at $17

Prices indicated at $17.20-17.80

Prices indicated at $17-17.80

Prices indicated at $17-17.80

Small tonnage sold at $17.60

Standard tonnage reportedly sold at about $17.80

Standard-grade - $16.35-17.05

Offer at $16.10

Offer at $16.35-17.35

Offer for large tonnage at $16.20

Offer for standard tonnage at $16.20

Offer for standard tonnage at $16.85

Prices indicated at $15.90-16.95

Prices indicated at $16.15-17.15

Prices indicated at $16-16.20

Prices indicated at $16-16.50

Prices indicated at $17-17.80

Prices indicated at about $16.45

Small tonnage sold at $16.95

Small tonnage sold at $17.05

Standard tonnage sold at $16.50

Standard tonnage sold at $16.85

Wednesday April 24

Alloy-grade - $17-17.80

Large tonnage sold at $17

Large tonnage sold at $17.10

Large tonnage sold at $19

Offer at $17.60

Offer at $17-18

Offer for small tonnage at $17.40

Offers at $16.15-16.30

Offers at $17.35

Offers at $18.00-18.50

Prices indicated $17.30-17.50

Prices indicated at $16.85-17.65

Prices indicated at $16.85-17.65

Prices indicated at $16.85-17.65

Prices indicated at $17

Prices indicated at $17.15-17.70

Prices indicated at $17-18

Prices indicated at $17-18

Small tonnage sold at $17.60

Small tonnage sold at $17.70

Small tonnage sold at $17.70

Standard tonnage sold at $16.95

Standard tonnage sold at $17.40

Standard tonnage sold at $17.80

Standard tonnage sold at $18

Standard-grade - $15.90-16.95

Bid at $15.80

Large tonnage sold at $16.45

Large tonnage sold at $16.55

Large tonnage sold at $19

Material reported sold at $15.50-16.50

Offer at $16.50

Offer for large tonnage at $15.0

Prices indicated at $15.60

Prices indicated at $15.60-16.75

Prices indicated at $15.60-16.75

Prices indicated at $15.60-16.75

Prices indicated at $16.15-16.30

Prices indicated at $16.85-17.65

Prices indicated at $16-17

Prices indicated at $17

Prices indicated at $17

Small tonnage sold at $16.95

Small tonnage sold at $17.70

Standard tonnage sold at $16.95

Friday April 19 (Prices rolled over due to public holiday in the UK)

Alloy-grade – $16.85-17.65

Standard-grade - $15.60-16.75

Wednesday April 17

Alloy-grade – $16.85-17.65

Large tonnage sold at $16.75 (offgrade)

Offer at $18

Offer for standard tonnage at $16.85

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.05-17.10

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.10

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.25

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.50

Offers at $17.50-17.65

Prices indicated at $17

Prices indicated at $17.15-17.45

Prices indicated at $17-18

Prices indicated at $17-18

Small tonnage reported sold at $18

Small tonnage sold at $17.45

Small tonnage sold at $17.45 (material outside Fastmarkets’ specifications)

Small tonnage sold at $18

Small tonnage sold at $18.50

Standard tonnage sold at $17.60

Standard-grade - $15.60-16.75

Large tonnage sold at $16.75

Material reported sold at $15.30

Offer at $16

Offer at $16.50-18

Offer at $17.50

Offer for large tonnage at $16.65

Offer for small tonnage at $15.70

Offer for small tonnage at $16.30

Offer for standard tonnage at $16

Offer for standard tonnage at $17

Offers at $15.85-16.00

Offers at $16.00-16.30

Prices indicated at $15.70

Prices indicated at $15.80-16.20

Prices indicated at $15.80-16.80

Prices indicated at $15.00-16.25

Prices indicated at $17.00-17.50

Small tonnage sold at $17.45

Standard tonnage reported sold at $15

Standard tonnage sold at $15.50

Standard tonnage sold at $15.65

Standard tonnage sold at $15.70

Standard tonnage sold at about $15.60

Friday April 12

Alloy-grade - $16.60-17.40

Bid at $16.40

Bid for large tonnage at $17.50

Material reported sold at $17

Offer at $16.85

Offer at $17

Offer at $18

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.65

Offer for standard tonnage at about $18.10

Offers at $17.25-17.75

Prices indicated at $16-17

Prices indicated at $17.20-17.80

Prices indicated at $17.00-17.60

Standard tonnage sold at $17.40

Standard-grade - $15.35-16.75

Large tonnage sold at $15.35

Large tonnage sold at $15.50

Large tonnage sold at $15.55

Material reported sold at $17

Offer at $17

Offer at $17.50

Offer at $17.80

Offer for small tonnage at $16.80

Offer for standard tonnage at about $17.90

Offers at $17-18

Prices indicated at $15.80-16.80

Prices indicated at $16-17

Prices indicated at $17.00-17.60

Standard tonnage sold at $15.35

Standard tonnage sold at $15.50

Standard tonnage sold at $15.95

Standard tonnage sold at $16.50

Standard tonnage sold at $17.10

Wednesday April 10

Alloy-grade – $16.50-17.30

Bid at $16.50

Bid at $17.50

Bid for standard tonnage at $17.20

Offer at $17.00-17.50

Offer for standard tonnage at $18

Prices indicated at $16

Prices indicated at $16.50-18

Small tonnage sold at $16.80

Small tonnage sold at $17.20

Small tonnage sold at $18.25

Standard tonnage sold at $16.50

Standard tonnage sold at $16.70

Standard tonnage sold at $16.70

Standard tonnage sold at $17.15

Standard tonnage sold at $17.15

Standard tonnage sold at $17.30

Standard-grade - $15.30-16.75

Bid at $16.50

Bid for 20 tonnes at $15.50

Large tonnage sold at $16.70

Offer at $16.50

Offers at $16.50-17.00

Offers at $17.00-17.50

Offers at $17-18

Offers for 20 tonnes at $13.80-15.60

Offers for 20 tonnes at $16.90-17.90

Prices indicated at $14.50-16.20

Prices indicated at $15

Prices indicated at $15.50-16.50

Prices indicated at $16

Prices indicated at $17.00-17.25

Small tonnage sold at $15.50

Small tonnage sold at $16.55

Small tonnage sold at $16.75

Standard tonnage sold at $15.30

Standard tonnage sold at $15.95

Standard tonnage sold at $17.15

Friday April 5

Alloy-grade – $15.15-16.75

Bid for standard tonnage at $16.50

Large tonnage sold at $14.50

Large tonnage sold at $14.50

Large tonnage sold at $15.95

Large tonnage sold at $17.10

Offer at $15.60

Offer at $17

Offer for standard tonnage at $15.25

Offer for standard tonnage at $16

Offer for standard tonnage at $16.40

Offers at $14.00-14.50

Prices indicated at $15

Prices indicated at $15.50-17.00

Prices indicated at $15-16

Prices indicated at $16.50-17.50

Small tonnage sold at $15.65

Small tonnage sold at $16.15

Small tonnage sold at $16.40

Small tonnage sold at $16.75

Standard tonnage reported sold at $14.70

Standard tonnage sold at $1.70

Standard tonnage sold at $15.15

Standard tonnage sold at $15.45

Standard tonnage sold at $15.50

Standard tonnage sold at $15.85

Standard tonnage sold at $15.95

Standard tonnage sold at $16.15

Standard-grade - $14.50-16.20

Bid at $16.50

Bid for large tonnage at $16.50

Large tonnage sold at $14.50

Large tonnage sold at $14.50

Large tonnage sold at $15.95

Large tonnage sold at $16.10

Material reported sold at $14.70

Offer at $15.50

Offer at $16

Offer for standard tonnage at $14.75

Offer for standard tonnage at $15.95

Offer for standard tonnage at $16.20

Offer for standard tonnage at $16.90

Offers at $14.00-14.50

Prices indicated at $14.50-16.20

Prices indicated at $14.65-15.90

Prices indicated at $15

Prices indicated at $15-16

Prices indicated at $16.50-17.50

Small tonnage sold at $14.80

Small tonnage sold at $15.50

Small tonnage sold at $15.65

Small tonnage sold at $15.75

Small tonnage sold at $16.15

Small tonnage sold at $16.15

Small tonnage sold at $16.20

Standard tonnage sold at $14.60

Standard tonnage sold at $15.25

Standard tonnage sold at $15.50

Standard tonnage sold at $15.50

Standard tonnage sold at $15.65

Standard tonnage sold at $15.70

Wednesday April 3

Alloy-grade - $14.90-16.35

Bid for small tonnage at $15.30-15.40 (offgrade)

Bids at $14.50-14.70

Large tonnage sold at $14.50

Large tonnage sold at $14.90

Large tonnage sold at $15

Large tonnage sold at $15

Large tonnage sold at $15.40

Large tonnage sold at $16.25

Material reported sold at $14.40-15.00

Material reported sold at $15.50

Offer at $16

Offer at $16

Offer at $16.50

Offer at $16.50

Offer for large tonnage at $14.05

Offer for small tonnage at $16 (offgrade)

Offer for standard tonnage at $16.25 (offgrade)

Offers at $16.00-16.50

Prices indicated at $14.50-14.70

Prices indicated at $14.50-15.50

Prices indicated at $14.80-16.00

Prices indicated at $15.50-16.50

Prices indicated at $15.00-15.50

Small tonnage sold at $14.10

Small tonnage sold at $15

Small tonnage sold at $15.70

Small tonnage sold at $15.85

Small tonnage sold at $17

Standard tonnage sold at $14.90

Standard tonnage sold at $15.30

Standard tonnage sold at $15.40

Standard tonnage sold at $15.80

Standard tonnage sold at $15.90

Standard tonnage sold at $16.15

Standard tonnage sold at $16.25

Standard tonnage sold at $16.60

Standard-grade - $14.25-15.40

Bids at $14.50-14.75

Bid for large tonnage at $14

Bids at $15.50-16

Large tonnage sold at $14.25

Large tonnage sold at $14.70

Large tonnage sold at $15.20

Large tonnage sold at $15.25

Large tonnage sold at $15.35

Large tonnage sold at $15.40

Material reported sold at $14.40-15.00

Offer at $14.70-15.30

Offer at $15.75-16.50

Offer for large tonnage at $14.05

Offer for large tonnage at $14.40

Offer for large tonnage at about $14.40

Offer for small tonnage at $15.10

Offer for standard tonnage at $14.40

Offer for standard tonnage at $14.50

Offer for standard tonnage at $14.70

Offer for standard tonnage at $14.85

Offer for standard tonnage at $15.05

Offers at $15.00-16.50

Prices indicated at $14.30-15.30

Prices indicated at $14.50-14.70

Prices indicated at $14.50-15.50

Prices indicated at $14.80-16.00

Prices indicated at $15.50-16.50

Prices indicated at $15.00-15.50

Small tonnage sold at $13.15

Small tonnage sold at $14.30

Small tonnage sold at $14.75

Small tonnage sold at $14.75

Small tonnage sold at $14.80

Standard tonnage sold at $14.35

Standard tonnage sold at $14.50

Standard tonnage sold at $15.80

