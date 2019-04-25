Trade log April 2019: Lithium

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.

Fastmarkets prices

Click here for Fastmarkets price assessment for lithium carbonate min 99.5% Li2CO3 battery grade, spot price range, ex-works China, yuan per tonne.

Fastmarkets lithium trade logs are available on a weekly basis every Friday after the weekly spot market assessments conducted every Thursday at 4pm.

As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.

In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.

The exchange rate according to Oanda.com on Monday April 22 was 70,000 yuan to $10,439.

Thursday April 25 - 70,000-78,000 yuan per tonne

Offer indicated at 78,000 yuan

Purchased indicated at 76,000 yuan

Purchased indicated for small volume at 74,000 yuan

Sale indicated for small volume at 76,000 yuan (outlier)

Prices indicated at 70,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 76,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000 yuan

Thursday April 18 - 70,000-78,000 yuan per tonne

Purchased indicated at 76,000 yuan

Offer indicated at 76,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000-76,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000-76,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 72,000-76,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-72,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 76,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000 yuan

Thursday April 11 - 70,000-78,000 yuan per tonne

Offer indicated at 78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 76,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000-76,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-72,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000 yuan

Thursday April 4 - 70,000-78,000 yuan per tonne

Purchase indicated at 76,000-78,000 yuan

Purchase of 5 tonnes at 74,000 yuan

Offer indicated at 78,000 yuan

Offer indicated at 78,000 yuan

Deal heard at 72,000-74,000 yuan

Deal heard at 70,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 72,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 72,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000 -78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-72,000 yuan

