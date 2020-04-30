Trade log April 2020: Lithium

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.

Fastmarkets prices

Click here for Fastmarkets price assessment for lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price range exw China, yuan/tonne.

Fastmarkets lithium trade logs are available on a weekly basis after the weekly spot market assessments conducted every Thursday at 4pm.

As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.

In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.

The exchange rate on Monday April 27 was 42,500 yuan to $6,001.

Thursday April 30 - 42,500-45,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 43,000 yuan

Offer reported at 45,000 yuan

Offer reported at 45,000-46,000 yuan

Price indicated at 42,500-45,000 yuan

Price indicated at 43,000 yuan

Price indicated at 42,500-44,000 yuan

Price indicated at 43,000 yuan

Price indicated at 42,500-45,000 yuan

Price indicated at 42,500-44,000 yuan

Price indicated at 40,000 yuan



Thursday April 23 - 42,500-46,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 45,000-46,000 yuan

Offer reported at 43,000 yuan

Sell reported at 46,000 yuan

Price indicated at 43,000 yuan

Price indicated at 42,500-46,000 yuan

Price indicated at 42,000-43,000 yuan

Price indicated at 42,500-46,000 yuan

Price indicated at 42,500-44,000 yuan

Price indicated at 43,000 yuan

Price indicated at 42,500-44,000 yuan

Price indicated at 40,000 yuan



Thursday April 16 - 42,500-46,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 46,000 yuan

Offer reported at 46,000-47,000 yuan

Offer reported at 45,000 yuan

Sell reported for 50 tonnes at 46,000 yuan

Deals concluded for 20 tonnes at 45,000 yuan per tonne.

Price indicated at 42,500-46,000 yuan

Price indicated at 42,000-43,000 yuan

Price indicated at 43,000-45,000 yuan

Price indicated at 43,000-46,000 yuan

Price indicated at 43,000-45,000 yuan

Price indicated at 42,500-46,000 yuan

Price indicated at 44,000 yuan

Price indicated at 44,000 yuan

Thursday April 9 - 43,000-48,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 46,000 yuan

Offer reported at 47,000-48,000 yuan

Offer reported at 45,000-50,000 yuan

Sell reported at 48,000 yuan

Deals concluded for 10 tonnes at 44,000 yuan per tonne.

Price indicated at 43,000-48,000 yuan

Price indicated at 45,000-46,000 yuan

Price indicated at 43,000-45,000 yuan

Price indicated at 43,000-45,000 yuan

Price indicated at 45,000-46,000 yuan



Thursday April 2 - 43,000-48,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 46,000 yuan

Offer reported at 47,000-48,000 yuan

Sell reported at 48,000 yuan

Price indicated at 43,000-46,000 yuan

Price indicated at 42,000-48,000 yuan

Price indicated at 43,000-46,000 yuan

Price indicated at 43,000-46,000 yuan

Price indicated at 45,000-46,000 yuan

Price indicated at 43,000-48,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 45,000-48,000 yuan

Price indicated at 43,000-45,000 yuan

