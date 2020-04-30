Contact Us Login

Trade log April 2020: Lithium

Trade log for battery-grade lithium carbonate in China including trades, bids and offers reported to Fastmarkets.

April 30, 2020 05:07 PM

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.

Fastmarkets prices
Click here for Fastmarkets price assessment for lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price range exw China, yuan/tonne.

Fastmarkets lithium trade logs are available on a weekly basis after the weekly spot market assessments conducted every Thursday at 4pm.

As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.

In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.

The exchange rate on Monday April 27 was 42,500 yuan to $6,001.

Thursday April 30 - 42,500-45,000 yuan per tonne
Offer reported at 43,000 yuan
Offer reported at 45,000 yuan
Offer reported at 45,000-46,000 yuan
Price indicated at 42,500-45,000 yuan
Price indicated at 43,000 yuan
Price indicated at 42,500-44,000 yuan
Price indicated at 43,000 yuan
Price indicated at 42,500-45,000 yuan
Price indicated at 42,500-44,000 yuan
Price indicated at 40,000 yuan


Thursday April 23 - 42,500-46,000 yuan per tonne
Offer reported at 45,000-46,000 yuan
Offer reported at 43,000 yuan
Sell reported at 46,000 yuan
Price indicated at 43,000 yuan
Price indicated at 42,500-46,000 yuan
Price indicated at 42,000-43,000 yuan
Price indicated at 42,500-46,000 yuan
Price indicated at 42,500-44,000 yuan
Price indicated at 43,000 yuan
Price indicated at 42,500-44,000 yuan
Price indicated at 40,000 yuan


Thursday April 16 - 42,500-46,000 yuan per tonne
Offer reported at 46,000 yuan
Offer reported at 46,000-47,000 yuan
Offer reported at 45,000 yuan
Sell reported for 50 tonnes at 46,000 yuan
Deals concluded for 20 tonnes at 45,000 yuan per tonne.
Price indicated at 42,500-46,000 yuan
Price indicated at 42,000-43,000 yuan
Price indicated at 43,000-45,000 yuan
Price indicated at 43,000-46,000 yuan
Price indicated at 43,000-45,000 yuan
Price indicated at 42,500-46,000 yuan
Price indicated at 44,000 yuan
Price indicated at 44,000 yuan

Thursday April 9 - 43,000-48,000 yuan per tonne
Offer reported at 46,000 yuan
Offer reported at 47,000-48,000 yuan
Offer reported at 45,000-50,000 yuan
Sell reported at 48,000 yuan
Deals concluded for 10 tonnes at 44,000 yuan per tonne.
Price indicated at 43,000-48,000 yuan
Price indicated at 45,000-46,000 yuan
Price indicated at 43,000-45,000 yuan
Price indicated at 43,000-45,000 yuan
Price indicated at 45,000-46,000 yuan


Thursday April 2 - 43,000-48,000 yuan per tonne
Offer reported at 46,000 yuan
Offer reported at 47,000-48,000 yuan
Sell reported at 48,000 yuan
Price indicated at 43,000-46,000 yuan
Price indicated at 42,000-48,000 yuan
Price indicated at 43,000-46,000 yuan
Price indicated at 43,000-46,000 yuan
Price indicated at 45,000-46,000 yuan
Price indicated at 43,000-48,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 45,000-48,000 yuan
Price indicated at 43,000-45,000 yuan

Learn more about Fastmarkets’ lithium pricing methodology here and see the lithium price spotlight here.

