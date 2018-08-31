Trade log August 2018: Lithium

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.

Metal Bulletin prices

Metal Bulletin's price assessment for lithium carbonate min 99.5% Li2CO3 battery grade, spot price range, ex-works China, yuan per tonne.

Metal Bulletin lithium trade logs are available on a weekly basis every Friday after the weekly spot market assessments conducted every Thursday at 4pm. As per our methodology, Metal Bulletin takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.

The exchange rate according to Oanda.com on Monday August 27 was 80,000 yuan to $11,749.

Thursday August 30

Price assessed at 80,000-90,000 yuan per tonne

5 tonnes sold at 82,000-83,000 yuan

30 tonnes sold at 88,000 yuan

200 tonnes sold at 88,000 yuan

Offer at 85,000 yuan for 10 tonnes

Deal heard at 80,000 yuan

Deal heard at 80,000 yuan

Prices indicated for 10 tonnes between 80,000-85,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 85,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 80,000-85,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 80,000-90,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 90,000-95,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 85,000-88,000 yuan

Thursday August 23

Price assessed at 85,000-95,000 yuan per tonne

30 tonnes sold at 95,000 yuan

10 tonnes sold between 93,000-94,000 yuan

5 tonnes sold at 85,000 yuan

Offer at 90,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 94,000-100,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 90,000-95,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 85,000-90,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 85,000-90,000 yuan

Prices indicated for lots of 5 tonnes between 88,000-89,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 80,000-85,000 yuan

Thursday August 16

Price assessed at 90,000-95,000 yuan per tonne

100 tonnes sold at 95,000 yuan

5 tonnes sold at 92,000 yuan

Prices indicated for lots of 10 tonnes at 90,000-92,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 95,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 90,000-95,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 90,000-95,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 90,000-95,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 90,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 90,000 yuan

Thursday August 9

Price assessed at 94,000-100,000 yuan per tonne

30 tonnes sold at 100,000 yuan

5 tonnes sold between 94,000-95,000 yuan

Offer between 95,000-100,000 yuan

Offer at 102,000 yuan (outlier)

Deal heard between 94,000-102,000 yuan

Deal heard at 90,000 yuan (outlier)

Prices indicated between 94,000-102,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 95,000-100,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 94,000-100,000 yuan

Price indicated at 100,000 yuan

Price indicated for lots of 10 tonnes between 94,000-95,000 yuan

Price indicated at 95,000 yuan

Priced indicated between 94,000-95,000 yuan

Thursday August 2

Price assessed at 94,000-102,000 yuan per tonne

200 tonnes purchased at 95,000 yuan

5 tonnes purchased between 94,000-95,000 yuan

50 tonnes sold at 102,000 yuan

20 tonnes sold between 100,000-102,000 yuan

5 tonnes sold at 100,000 yuan

Offer at 85,000 yuan (outlier)

Deal heard between 90,000-96,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 101,000-105,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 98,000-105,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 95,000-100,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 95,000-100,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 100,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 95,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 90,000 yuan (outlier)

Prices indicated between 80,000-90,000 yuan (outlier)

