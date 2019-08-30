Trade log August 2019: Lithium
Trade log for battery-grade lithium carbonate in China including trades, bids and offers reported to Fastmarkets.
Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.
Fastmarkets prices
Click here for Fastmarkets price assessment for lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price range exw China, yuan/tonne.
Fastmarkets lithium trade logs are available on a weekly basis every Friday after the weekly spot market assessments conducted every Thursday at 4pm.
As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.
In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.
The exchange rate on Monday August 26 was 58,000 yuan to $8,172.
Thursday August 29 - 58,000-63,000 yuan per tonne
Sale of 130 tonnes at 63,000 yuan
Sale of 50 tonnes at 63,000 yuan
Sale reported at 60,000 yuan
Purchase of 20 tonnes at 60,000 yuan
Purchase of 10 tonnes at 60,000 yuan
Sale of 5 tonnes reported at 58,000 yuan
Offer reported at 65,000-66,000 yuan
Offer reported at 62,000-63,000 yuan
Offer reported at 57,000 yuan
Deal heard at 60,000 yuan
Price indicated at 60,000-62,000 yuan
Price indicated at 60,000 yuan
Price indicated at 58,000-60,000 yuan
Price indicated at 58,000-60,000 yuan
Thursday August 22 - 58,000-63,000 yuan per tonne
Purchase of 10 tonnes reported at 60,000 yuan
Sale of 5 tonnes reported at 58,000 yuan
Offer reported at 65,000-66,000 yuan
Offer reported at 65,000 yuan
Deal heard at 62,000 yuan
Price indicated at 62,000-64,000 yuan
Price indicated at 62,000-63,000 yuan
Price indicated at 60,000-63,000 yuan
Price indicated at 60,000-62,000 yuan
Price indicated at 60,000 yuan
Price indicated at 58,000-60,000 yuan
Price indicated at 58,000-63,000 yuan
Thursday August 15 - 60,000-65,000 yuan per tonne
Sale reported at 65,000 yuan
Sale reported at 60,000 yuan
Purchase reported at 63,000-65,000 yuan
Offer reported at 65,000-66,000 yuan
Offer reported at 63,000 yuan
Deal heard at 65,000 yuan
Price indicated at 65,000 yuan
Price indicated at 60,000-65,000 yuan
Price indicated at 60,000-65,000 yuan
Price indicated at 60,000-65,000 yuan
Price indicated at 62,000-63,000 yuan
Price indicated at 62,000-63,000 yuan
Price indicated at 60,000 yuan
Thursday August 8 - 60,000-65,000 yuan per tonne
Sale reported at 65,000 yuan
Sale of 30 tonnes reported at 65,000-66,000 yuan
Sale of 10 tonnes reported at 60,000-63,000 yuan
Offer of 40 tonnes reported at 66,000 yuan
Offer reported at 65,000 yuan
Offer reported at 60,000 yuan
Deal heard at 60,000-65,000 yuan
Deal heard at 60,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 60,000-66,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 62,000-66,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 60,000-65,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 60,000-65,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 62,000-64,000 yuan
Price indicated at 65,000 yuan
Thursday August 2 - 64,000-68,000 yuan per tonne
Prices indicated at 66,000-72,000 yuan
Price indicated at 69,000 yuan
Sell of 20 tonnes reported at 68,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 68,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 65,000-68,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 65,000-66,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 65,000-66,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 64,000-66,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 64,000-66,000 yuan
Price indicated at 65,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 64,000-65,000 yuan
Sell of 10 tonnes reported at 64,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 60,000-65,000 yuan
Deal heard at 61,000-62,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 60,000 yuan
Learn more about Fastmarkets’ lithium pricing methodology here and see the lithium price spotlight here.