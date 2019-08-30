Trade log August 2019: Lithium

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.

As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.

In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.

The exchange rate on Monday August 26 was 58,000 yuan to $8,172.

Thursday August 29 - 58,000-63,000 yuan per tonne

Sale of 130 tonnes at 63,000 yuan

Sale of 50 tonnes at 63,000 yuan

Sale reported at 60,000 yuan

Purchase of 20 tonnes at 60,000 yuan

Purchase of 10 tonnes at 60,000 yuan

Sale of 5 tonnes reported at 58,000 yuan

Offer reported at 65,000-66,000 yuan

Offer reported at 62,000-63,000 yuan

Offer reported at 57,000 yuan

Deal heard at 60,000 yuan

Price indicated at 60,000-62,000 yuan

Price indicated at 60,000 yuan

Price indicated at 58,000-60,000 yuan

Price indicated at 58,000-60,000 yuan



Thursday August 22 - 58,000-63,000 yuan per tonne

Purchase of 10 tonnes reported at 60,000 yuan

Sale of 5 tonnes reported at 58,000 yuan

Offer reported at 65,000-66,000 yuan

Offer reported at 65,000 yuan

Deal heard at 62,000 yuan

Price indicated at 62,000-64,000 yuan

Price indicated at 62,000-63,000 yuan

Price indicated at 60,000-63,000 yuan

Price indicated at 60,000-62,000 yuan

Price indicated at 60,000 yuan

Price indicated at 58,000-60,000 yuan

Price indicated at 58,000-63,000 yuan



Thursday August 15 - 60,000-65,000 yuan per tonne

Sale reported at 65,000 yuan

Sale reported at 60,000 yuan

Purchase reported at 63,000-65,000 yuan

Offer reported at 65,000-66,000 yuan

Offer reported at 63,000 yuan

Deal heard at 65,000 yuan

Price indicated at 65,000 yuan

Price indicated at 60,000-65,000 yuan

Price indicated at 60,000-65,000 yuan

Price indicated at 60,000-65,000 yuan

Price indicated at 62,000-63,000 yuan

Price indicated at 62,000-63,000 yuan

Price indicated at 60,000 yuan

Thursday August 8 - 60,000-65,000 yuan per tonne

Sale reported at 65,000 yuan

Sale of 30 tonnes reported at 65,000-66,000 yuan

Sale of 10 tonnes reported at 60,000-63,000 yuan

Offer of 40 tonnes reported at 66,000 yuan

Offer reported at 65,000 yuan

Offer reported at 60,000 yuan

Deal heard at 60,000-65,000 yuan

Deal heard at 60,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 60,000-66,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 62,000-66,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 60,000-65,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 60,000-65,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 62,000-64,000 yuan

Price indicated at 65,000 yuan

Thursday August 2 - 64,000-68,000 yuan per tonne

Prices indicated at 66,000-72,000 yuan

Price indicated at 69,000 yuan

Sell of 20 tonnes reported at 68,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 68,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 65,000-68,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 65,000-66,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 65,000-66,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 64,000-66,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 64,000-66,000 yuan

Price indicated at 65,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 64,000-65,000 yuan

Sell of 10 tonnes reported at 64,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 60,000-65,000 yuan

Deal heard at 61,000-62,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 60,000 yuan

