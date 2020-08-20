Trade log August 2020: Lithium carbonate, 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price range, exw domestic China, yuan/tonne

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.

Fastmarkets prices

Click here for Fastmarkets’ price assessment for lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price range exw China, yuan/tonne.

Fastmarkets lithium trade logs are available on a weekly basis after the weekly spot market assessments conducted every Thursday at 4pm.

As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.

In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.

The exchange rate on Monday August 17 was 37,000 yuan to $5,334.

Thursday August 20 - 37,000-41,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 41,000 yuan

Offer reported at 40,000 yuan

Offer reported at 40,000-42,000 yuan

Offer reported at 38,000 yuan

Price indicated at 38,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-38,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-38,000 yuan

Price indicated at 38,000yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-41,000 yuan

Price indicated at 38,000-39,000 yuan

Price indicated at 38,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000 yuan



Thursday August 13 - 37,000-41,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 41,000 yuan

Offer reported at 38,000-40,000 yuan

Offer reported at 40,000-41,000 yuan

Offer reported at 40,000-42,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-39,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-38,000 yuan

Price indicated at 35,000-37,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-38,000yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-41,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-41,000 yuan

Price indicated at 38,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-38,000 yuan



Thursday August 6 - 37,000-41,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 41,000 yuan

Offer reported at 39,000-40,000 yuan

Offer reported at 40,000-42,000 yuan

Offer reported at 40,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-38,000 yuan

Price indicated at 38,000-39,000 yuan

Price indicated at 35,000-38,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-41,000yuan

Price indicated at 38,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-38,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-41,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000 yuan

Price indicated at 38,000 yuan

Learn more about Fastmarkets’ lithium pricing methodology here and see the lithium price spotlight here.