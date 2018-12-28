Trade log December 2018: Lithium
Trade log for battery-grade lithium carbonate in China including trades, bids and offers reported to Fastmarkets.
Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.
Fastmarkets prices
Fastmarkets lithium trade logs are available on a weekly basis every Friday after the weekly spot market assessments conducted every Thursday at 4pm.
As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.
In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.
The exchange rate according to Oanda.com on Monday December 24 was 75,000 yuan to $10,856.
Thursday December 27 - 75,000-83,000 yuan per tonne
30 tonnes sold at 80,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 78,000-83,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 75,000-83,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 78,000-80,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 75,000-78,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 75,000-77,000 yuan
Offer reported at 80,000 yuan
Offer reported at 80,000-83,000 yuan
Thursday December 20 - 75,000-83,000 yuan per tonne
50 tonnes sold at 80,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 75,000-81,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 75,000-83,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 75,000-80,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 78,000-80,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 75,000-78,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 75,000-76,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 80,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 80,000 yuan
Thursday December 13 - 75,000-83,000 yuan per tonne
30 tonnes sold at 83,000 yuan
5 tonnes purchased at 76,000 yuan
20 tonnes offered at 78,000 yuan
Offer reported at 80,000-83,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 76,000-83,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 74,000-83,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 74,000-83,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 75,000-81,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 74,000-80,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 80,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 75,000 yuan
Thursday December 6 - 74,000-83,000 yuan per tonne
30 tonnes sold at 83,000 yuan
25 tonnes sold at 80,000 yuan
Offer reported at 80,000-85,000 yuan
Offer reported at 83,000 yuan
Offer reported at 75,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 74,000-83,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 74,000-83,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 75,000-81,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 74,000-80,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 75,000 yuan
