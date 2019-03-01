Trade log February 2019: Lithium

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.

Fastmarkets prices

Click here for Fastmarkets price assessment for lithium carbonate min 99.5% Li2CO3 battery grade, spot price range, ex-works China, yuan per tonne.

Fastmarkets lithium trade logs are available on a weekly basis every Friday after the weekly spot market assessments conducted every Thursday at 4pm.

As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.

In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.

The exchange rate according to Oanda.com on Monday February 25 was 73,000 yuan to $10,873.

Thursday February 28 - 73,000-81,000 yuan per tonne

Sale of 50 tonnes at 80,000 yuan

Purchased of 5 tonnes at 77,000 yuan

Offer at 80,000-82,000 yuan

Offer at 75,000 yuan

Offer at 75,000-78,000 yuan

Offer at 80,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 68,000-72,000 yuan (Outlier)

Prices indicated at 75,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 75,000-81,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 73,000-81,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 75,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 73,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 73,000-78,000 yuan

Thursday February 21 - 73,000-81,000 yuan per tonne

Sale of 60 tonnes at 80,000-82,000 yuan

Offer at 80,000-83,000 yuan

Offer at 80,000-83,000 yuan

Offer at 78,000 yuan

Offer at 75,000-76,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 76,000-81,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 75,000-81,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 73,000-81,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 73,000-81,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 75,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 73,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 76,000 yuan

Thursday February 14 - 73,000-81,000 yuan per tonne

Offer at 80,000-85,000 yuan

Offer at 80,000 yuan

Offer between 76,000-77,000 yuan

Offer between 75,000-76,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 75,000-81,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 80,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 73,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 73,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 75,000-76,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 75,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 73,000-75,000 yuan

Learn more about Fastmarkets lithium pricing methodology here and see the lithium price spotlight here.