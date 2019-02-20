Trade log February 2019: Nickel sulfate
Trade log for nickel sulfate in China including transactions, bids and offers reported to Fastmarkets MB.
Unless otherwise stated, all prices are yuan per tonne on an ex-works basis.
Fastmarkets MB prices
Fastmarkets MB's price assessment for nickel sulfate, Ni 21% min 22.5% max, China ex-works, yuan/tonne.
The exchange rate according to Oanda.com on Tuesday February 19 was 24,000 yuan to $3,545.
Tuesday February 19
New price at 24,000-24,500 yuan per tonne, up from 23,800-24,200 yuan per tonne last week.
An offer at 25,000 yuan per tonne
An offer at 24,500-24,800 yuan per tonne
A 200t deal made at 24,000-24,100 yuan per tonne
A heard deal at 24,500 yuan per tonne
A heard deal at 24,200 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 24,000 yuan per tonne
Tuesday February 12
Price stable at 23,800-24,200 yuan per tonne.
Price indicated at 24,200 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 23,800-23,900 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 24,000 yuan per tonne
Tuesday February 5
Price rolled over at 23,800-24,200 yuan per tonne due to Lunar New Year holiday (Feb 4-10).