Trade log February 2019: Nickel sulfate

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are yuan per tonne on an ex-works basis.

Fastmarkets MB prices

The exchange rate according to Oanda.com on Tuesday February 19 was 24,000 yuan to $3,545.

Tuesday February 19

New price at 24,000-24,500 yuan per tonne, up from 23,800-24,200 yuan per tonne last week.

An offer at 25,000 yuan per tonne

An offer at 24,500-24,800 yuan per tonne

A 200t deal made at 24,000-24,100 yuan per tonne

A heard deal at 24,500 yuan per tonne

A heard deal at 24,200 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 24,000 yuan per tonne

Tuesday February 12

Price stable at 23,800-24,200 yuan per tonne.

Price indicated at 24,200 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 23,800-23,900 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 24,000 yuan per tonne

Tuesday February 5

Price rolled over at 23,800-24,200 yuan per tonne due to Lunar New Year holiday (Feb 4-10).