Trade log February 2020: Cobalt

Friday February 28

Alloy-grade - $17.65-18.25

Bid at $17.80

Large tonnage reportedly sold at $18.15-18.20

Offer for small tonnage at $17.70

Prices indicated at $17.65-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.65-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.65-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.80-18.40

Small tonnage reportedly sold at $16

Standard-grade - $17-17.35

Offer at $17

Offer for small tonnage at $17

Offer for small tonnage at $17.25

Prices indicated at $17.10-17.45

Prices indicated at $17-17.35

Prices indicated at $17-17.35

Prices indicated at $17-17.35

Prices indicated at $17-17.40

Small tonnage reportedly sold at $17.10

Thursday February 27

Alloy-grade - $17.65-18.25

Standard tonnage sold at $17.85

Small tonnage sold at $18

Prices indicated at $17.65-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.65-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.65-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25

Standard grade - $17-17.35

Bid at $17.05

Offer at $17.10

Offer for small tonnage at $16.95 (offgrade)

Offer for small tonnage at $17.15

Offer for small tonnage at $17.25

Offers at $17.05-17.10

Prices indicated at $16.95-17.35

Prices indicated at $16.95-17.35

Prices indicated at $16.95-17.35

Small tonnage reportedly sold at $16.95 (offgrade)

Small tonnage reportedly sold at $16.95-17

Small tonnage sold at $16.50 (offgrade)

Small tonnage sold at $17.10

Small tonnage sold at $17.35

Standard tonnage sold at $17

Wednesday February 26

Alloy-grade - $17.65-18.25

Offer for small tonnage at $17.65

Offer for standard tonnage at $18.40

Offers at $17.70-17.80

Offers at $17.75-18

Prices indicated at $17.65-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.90-18.40

Standard-grade - $16.95-17.35

Bid for large tonnage at about $17.50

Offer at $17

Offer at $17.25

Offer at $17.35

Offer for small tonnage at $16.95

Prices indicated at $16.90-17.35

Prices indicated at $16.90-17.35

Prices indicated at $16.95-17.45

Prices indicated at $17-17.15

Prices indicated at $17-17.35

Small tonnage sold at $17.10

Tuesday February 25

Alloy-grade - $17.65-18.25

Bid for standard tonnage at $17.10 (offgrade)

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.75

Prices indicated at $17.65

Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25

Prices indicated at $18.25

Small tonnage sold at $18.25

Standard-grade - $16.90-17.35

Bid at $16

Bid for large tonnage at $17

Bid for small tonnage at $17

Offer at $16.60

Offer for large tonnage at $17.50

Offer for small tonnage at $16.90 (offgrade)

Offer for small tonnage at $17.05

Offer for small tonnage at $17.15

Offer for small tonnage at $17.50 (less than one tonne)

Prices indicated at $16.40

Prices indicated at $16.90

Prices indicated at $17

Prices indicated at $17.10-17.35

Standard tonnage sold at $16.80 (offgrade)

Monday February 24

Alloy-grade - $17.50-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.50-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.50-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.50-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.70-18.25

Prices indicated at $18

Standard-grade - $16.90-17.35

Bid at $16.90

Material reportedly sold at $17.30

Offer at $17.35

Offer for small tonnage at $17.50

Prices indicated at $16.90-17.35

Prices indicated at $16.90-17.35

Prices indicated at $17

Prices indicated at $17.05-17.10

Prices indicated at $17.10-17.35

Small tonnage sold at $17.05

Standard tonnage sold at $17.10

Friday February 21

Alloy-grade - $17.50-18.25

Offer at $18.45

Prices indicated at $17.50-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.50-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.90-18

Standard-grade - $16.90-17.35

Material reportedly sold at $17.10

Offer at $16.50 (offgrade)

Offer at $16.95

Offer at $17.10

Offer for large tonnage at $17.50-17.85

Offer for small tonnage at $16.90

Offers at $17.20

Offers at $17-17.10

Prices indicated at $16.90-17.35

Prices indicated at $16.90-17.35

Prices indicated at $16.90-17.35

Prices indicated at $17.15-17.35

Small tonnage sold at $16.35

Small tonnage sold at $16.90

Thursday February 20

Alloy-grade - $17.50-18.25

Material reportedly sold at $17.50

Offers at $18-18.50

Offers at $18-18.50

Prices indicated at $17.50-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.75

Prices indicated at $18

Standard-grade - $16.90-17.35

Bid for small tonnage at $17 (material outside Fastmarkets’ specifications)

Offer for large tonnage at $17.35

Offer for small tonnage at $16.95

Offers at $17-17.10

Prices indicated at $16.90-17.35

Prices indicated at $17

Prices indicated at $17

Prices indicated at $17

Small tonnage sold at $16.90 (material outside Fastmarkets’ specifications)

Small tonnage sold at $17

Small tonnage sold at $17.35 (material outside Fastmarkets’ specifications)

Wednesday February 19

Alloy-grade - $17.50-18.25

Offer at $18

Offer for large tonnage at $18.50

Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.90-18.50

Prices indicated at $18

Standard tonnage sold at $17.50

Standard tonnage sold at $17.75

Standard tonnage sold at $17.75

Standard-grade - $16.90-17.35

Bid at $16.80

Bid at $17.50

Offer at $16.85

Offer at about $20

Prices indicated at $16.90-18.35

Prices indicated at $16.90-18.35

Prices indicated at $17

Small tonnage sold at $17.15

Tuesday February 18

Alloy-grade - $17.75-18.25

Offer for large tonnage at $18.50

Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.90-18.50

Small tonnage sold at $17.95

Standard-grade - $16.90-17.35

Offer at $17

Offer at $17.25

Offers for small tonnage at $16.95

Prices indicated at $16.85-17.25

Prices indicated at $16.85-17.25

Prices indicated at $16.85-17.25

Prices indicated at $16.90-17.40

Prices indicated at $17

Small tonnage sold at $17.35

Standard tonnage sold at $16.90

Monday February 17

Alloy-grade - $17.75-18.25

Offer at $18

Offer for large tonnage at $17.75

Prices indicated at $17.75

Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.90-18.40

Standard-grade - $16.85-17.25

Large tonnage sold at $17

Offer at $17.10-17.25

Offer for small tonnage at $16.95

Prices indicated at $16.85-17.25

Prices indicated at $16.85-17.25

Prices indicated at $17



Friday February 14

Alloy-grade - $17.75-18.25

Bids at $17.75-18

Material reportedly sold at $16.90

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.90

Prices indicated at $16.50-18

Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25

Standard-grade - $16.85-17.25

Bid for standard tonnage at $17

Prices indicated at $16.50-18

Prices indicated at $16.80-17.20

Prices indicated at $16.80-17.20

Prices indicated at $17

Prices indicated at $17

Prices indicated at $17-17.25

Small tonnage sold at $16.85

Small tonnage sold at $17.10

Small tonnage sold at $17.50

Thursday February 13

Alloy-grade - $17.75-18.25

Offer at $17 (less than minimum tonnage)

Offer at $18.10

Offer at $18.50

Offer for standard tonnage at $18

Offer for standard tonnage at $18

Offers at $18.20-18.40

Prices indicated at $17.90-18.40

Standard tonnage sold at $17.75

Standard-grade - $16.80-17.20

Offer at about $17

Offer for small tonnage at $17.25

Small tonnage sold at $16.80

Offer at $17.15

Prices indicated at about $16.70

Bid at $16.90

Offers at $17.10-17.25

Prices indicated at $16.85-17.40

Prices indicated at $17

Wednesday February 12

Alloy-grade - $17.75-18.25

Bids at $17.75-18

Material reportedly sold at $19

Offer at $18

Offers at $16-17

Prices indicated at $17.85-18.50

Prices indicated at $17-75-18.25

Prices indicated at $18

Standard-grade - $16.70-17.20

Material reportedly sold at $16.80

Offer at $17

Offer at $17.30

Offers at $17-17.25

Prices indicated at $16.70-17

Prices indicated at $16.70-17.20

Prices indicated at $16.70-17.20

Prices indicated at $16.80-17.50

Prices indicated at $16.85-17.35

Prices indicated at $17

Prices indicated at $17-17.30

Prices indicated at $17-17.50

Small tonnage sold at $17.25 (material outside Fastmarkets’ specifications)

Tuesday February 11

Alloy-grade - $17.75-18.25

Offer at $17.30 (offgrade)

Prices indicated at $17.50-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.50-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.50-18.25

Small tonnage sold at $18.75

Standard-grade - $16.70-17.20

Bids at $16.85-16.95

Offer at $17

Offer for small tonnage at $16.85

Offer for small tonnage at $17

Offer for small tonnage at $17

Offers at $16.70-16.80

Prices indicated at $16.70-17.20

Prices indicated at $16.70-17.20

Prices indicated at $16.70-17.20

Monday February 10

Alloy-grade - $17.50-18.25

Bid at $17.75

Bid at $17.80

Offer at $17.80-18

Prices indicated at $17.50-17.70

Prices indicated at $17.50-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25

Standard-grade - $16.70-17.20

Bid at $16.80

Bid at $16.80

Bid at $16.85

Bid at $16.90

Offer for small tonnage at $16.70

Offer for small tonnage at $16.85

Prices indicated at $16.70-17.20

Prices indicated at $16.75-16.80

Prices indicated at $16.80-17.20

Prices indicated at $17

Prices indicated at $17.40-17.60

Friday February 7

Alloy-grade - $17.50-18.25

Bid at $17.60

Bid at $17.75

Bid at $18

Offer at $17.15 (offgrade)

Offer at $18 (offgrade)

Offer at $18.50

Prices indicated at $16

Prices indicated at $16.40-17.80

Prices indicated at $17.50-18.25

Prices indicated at $18-19

Small tonnage sold at $17.85

Standard-grade - $17.70-18.20

Bid at $16.80

Bid at $16.90

Material reportedly sold at $16.50

Material reportedly sold at $17.50-18

Offer at $17.15

Offer at $17-17.25

Offer for small tonnage at $16.50 (material outside Fastmarkets’ specifications)

Offer for standard tonnage at $16.90-17.25

Offer for standard tonnage at $17

Prices indicated at $16.40-17.80

Prices indicated at $16.70-17

Prices indicated at $16.80-17.30

Prices indicated at $17

Small tonnage sold at $16.60

Small tonnage sold at $16.75

Small tonnage sold at $16.90

Small tonnage sold at $17.70

Thursday February 6

Alloy-grade - $17.50-18.25

Bids at $17.90-18

Offer at $17.50

Offer at $18.75

Offer for large tonnage at $18.25

Offer for small tonnage a $18.30

Offer for standard tonnage at $18.25

Prices indicated at $17.50-18

Prices indicated at $18-18.25

Prices indicated at $18-18.50

Small tonnage sold at $16.50 (offgrade)

Standard-grade - $17.70-18.20

Bid at $16.70-16.85

Bid for small tonnage at $16.70

Bid for standard tonnage at $16.60-16.70

Bid for standard tonnage at $16.65

Bids at $16.70-16.80

Material reportedly sold at $16.60 (offgrade)

Material reportedly sold at $17.30

Offer at $16.90

Offer at $17

Offer at $17.50

Offer for small tonnage at $16.65 (offgrade)

Offer for small tonnage at $16.80

Offer for small tonnage at $16.95

Offer for small tonnage at $18.30

Offer for standard tonnage at $16.95

Prices indicated at $16.55-17

Prices indicated at $16.70-16.80

Prices indicated at $16.85-17.40

Small tonnage sold at $17.20

Standard tonnage reportedly sold at $16.95

Wednesday February 5

Alloy-grade - $17.50-18

Bid at $17.75

Offer at $17.70 (forward)

Offer at about $18.50

Offer for small tonnage at $17.85

Prices indicated at $17.50-18

Prices indicated at $17.60

Prices indicated at $17.75-18.30

Prices indicated at $17-18

Prices indicated at $18-18.50

Standard-grade - $16.55-17

Bid at $16.65

Bid at $17

Offer at $16.60

Offer at $16.60-16.65

Offer at $16.65

Offer at $17.25

Offer at $17.50

Offer for small tonnage at $17

Offer for standard tonnage at $16.50-16.55

Offer for standard tonnage at $16.60

Offer for standard tonnage at $16.65

Offer for standard tonnage at $17

Prices indicated at $16.55-17

Prices indicated at $16.65-17.30

Small tonnage sold at $16.95

Standard tonnage sold at $16.55

Tuesday February 4

Alloy-grade - $17.50-18

Offer at $16.50

Prices indicated at $17.40-17.80

Prices indicated at $17.40-17.80

Prices indicated at $18 (forward)

Prices indicated at $18-18.50

Small tonnage sold at $18.75

Standard tonnage sold at $17.60

Standard-grade - $16.55-17

Material reportedly sold at $16.75

Material reportedly sold at $16.85

Offer at $16.55

Offer at $17

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.25

Prices indicated at $16.60-16.85

Prices indicated at $16.65-16.70

Prices indicated at $16.75-17

Prices indicated at $17-17.25

Small tonnage sold at $16.75

Small tonnage sold at $17.80

Monday February 3

Alloy-grade - $17.40-17.80

Prices indicated at $17.40-17.80

Prices indicated at $17.40-17.80

Prices indicated at $17.40-17.80

Prices indicated at $18

Prices indicated at $18

Prices indicated at $18

Standard-grade - $16.50-16.90

Bid at $16.70

Bid at $17

Offer at $16.85

Offer at $16.90-17

Offer for small tonnage at $16.50 (offgrade)

Offer for small tonnage at $16.50 (offgrade)

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.65

Prices indicated at $16.50-16.90

Prices indicated at $16.60-17

Prices indicated at $16.70-16.80

Prices indicated at $16.80-16.90

Prices indicated at $17

Small tonnage sold at $16.50