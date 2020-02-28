Trade log February 2020: Cobalt
Cobalt trade log including business, bids and offers reported to Fastmarkets. Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per lb on an in-warehouse basis. Delivered prices are netted back.
Fastmarkets prices
Fastmarkets increased the frequency of its benchmark price assessments for standard and alloy-grade cobalt, in-warehouse Rotterdam, to daily on Monday February 3, 2020. Click here for details.
Friday February 28
Alloy-grade - $17.65-18.25
Bid at $17.80
Large tonnage reportedly sold at $18.15-18.20
Offer for small tonnage at $17.70
Prices indicated at $17.65-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.65-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.65-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.80-18.40
Small tonnage reportedly sold at $16
Standard-grade - $17-17.35
Offer at $17
Offer for small tonnage at $17
Offer for small tonnage at $17.25
Prices indicated at $17.10-17.45
Prices indicated at $17-17.35
Prices indicated at $17-17.35
Prices indicated at $17-17.35
Prices indicated at $17-17.40
Small tonnage reportedly sold at $17.10
Thursday February 27
Alloy-grade - $17.65-18.25
Standard tonnage sold at $17.85
Small tonnage sold at $18
Prices indicated at $17.65-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.65-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.65-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25
Standard grade - $17-17.35
Bid at $17.05
Offer at $17.10
Offer for small tonnage at $16.95 (offgrade)
Offer for small tonnage at $17.15
Offer for small tonnage at $17.25
Offers at $17.05-17.10
Prices indicated at $16.95-17.35
Prices indicated at $16.95-17.35
Prices indicated at $16.95-17.35
Small tonnage reportedly sold at $16.95 (offgrade)
Small tonnage reportedly sold at $16.95-17
Small tonnage sold at $16.50 (offgrade)
Small tonnage sold at $17.10
Small tonnage sold at $17.35
Standard tonnage sold at $17
Wednesday February 26
Alloy-grade - $17.65-18.25
Offer for small tonnage at $17.65
Offer for standard tonnage at $18.40
Offers at $17.70-17.80
Offers at $17.75-18
Prices indicated at $17.65-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.90-18.40
Standard-grade - $16.95-17.35
Bid for large tonnage at about $17.50
Offer at $17
Offer at $17.25
Offer at $17.35
Offer for small tonnage at $16.95
Prices indicated at $16.90-17.35
Prices indicated at $16.90-17.35
Prices indicated at $16.95-17.45
Prices indicated at $17-17.15
Prices indicated at $17-17.35
Small tonnage sold at $17.10
Tuesday February 25
Alloy-grade - $17.65-18.25
Bid for standard tonnage at $17.10 (offgrade)
Offer for standard tonnage at $17.75
Prices indicated at $17.65
Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25
Prices indicated at $18.25
Small tonnage sold at $18.25
Standard-grade - $16.90-17.35
Bid at $16
Bid for large tonnage at $17
Bid for small tonnage at $17
Offer at $16.60
Offer for large tonnage at $17.50
Offer for small tonnage at $16.90 (offgrade)
Offer for small tonnage at $17.05
Offer for small tonnage at $17.15
Offer for small tonnage at $17.50 (less than one tonne)
Prices indicated at $16.40
Prices indicated at $16.90
Prices indicated at $17
Prices indicated at $17.10-17.35
Standard tonnage sold at $16.80 (offgrade)
Monday February 24
Alloy-grade - $17.50-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.50-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.50-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.50-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.70-18.25
Prices indicated at $18
Standard-grade - $16.90-17.35
Bid at $16.90
Material reportedly sold at $17.30
Offer at $17.35
Offer for small tonnage at $17.50
Prices indicated at $16.90-17.35
Prices indicated at $16.90-17.35
Prices indicated at $17
Prices indicated at $17.05-17.10
Prices indicated at $17.10-17.35
Small tonnage sold at $17.05
Standard tonnage sold at $17.10
Friday February 21
Alloy-grade - $17.50-18.25
Offer at $18.45
Prices indicated at $17.50-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.50-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.90-18
Standard-grade - $16.90-17.35
Material reportedly sold at $17.10
Offer at $16.50 (offgrade)
Offer at $16.95
Offer at $17.10
Offer for large tonnage at $17.50-17.85
Offer for small tonnage at $16.90
Offers at $17.20
Offers at $17-17.10
Prices indicated at $16.90-17.35
Prices indicated at $16.90-17.35
Prices indicated at $16.90-17.35
Prices indicated at $17.15-17.35
Small tonnage sold at $16.35
Small tonnage sold at $16.90
Thursday February 20
Alloy-grade - $17.50-18.25
Material reportedly sold at $17.50
Offers at $18-18.50
Offers at $18-18.50
Prices indicated at $17.50-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.75
Prices indicated at $18
Standard-grade - $16.90-17.35
Bid for small tonnage at $17 (material outside Fastmarkets’ specifications)
Offer for large tonnage at $17.35
Offer for small tonnage at $16.95
Offers at $17-17.10
Prices indicated at $16.90-17.35
Prices indicated at $17
Prices indicated at $17
Prices indicated at $17
Small tonnage sold at $16.90 (material outside Fastmarkets’ specifications)
Small tonnage sold at $17
Small tonnage sold at $17.35 (material outside Fastmarkets’ specifications)
Wednesday February 19
Alloy-grade - $17.50-18.25
Offer at $18
Offer for large tonnage at $18.50
Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.90-18.50
Prices indicated at $18
Standard tonnage sold at $17.50
Standard tonnage sold at $17.75
Standard tonnage sold at $17.75
Standard-grade - $16.90-17.35
Bid at $16.80
Bid at $17.50
Offer at $16.85
Offer at about $20
Prices indicated at $16.90-18.35
Prices indicated at $16.90-18.35
Prices indicated at $17
Small tonnage sold at $17.15
Tuesday February 18
Alloy-grade - $17.75-18.25
Offer for large tonnage at $18.50
Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.90-18.50
Small tonnage sold at $17.95
Standard-grade - $16.90-17.35
Offer at $17
Offer at $17.25
Offers for small tonnage at $16.95
Prices indicated at $16.85-17.25
Prices indicated at $16.85-17.25
Prices indicated at $16.85-17.25
Prices indicated at $16.90-17.40
Prices indicated at $17
Small tonnage sold at $17.35
Standard tonnage sold at $16.90
Monday February 17
Alloy-grade - $17.75-18.25
Offer at $18
Offer for large tonnage at $17.75
Prices indicated at $17.75
Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.90-18.40
Standard-grade - $16.85-17.25
Large tonnage sold at $17
Offer at $17.10-17.25
Offer for small tonnage at $16.95
Prices indicated at $16.85-17.25
Prices indicated at $16.85-17.25
Prices indicated at $17
Friday February 14
Alloy-grade - $17.75-18.25
Bids at $17.75-18
Material reportedly sold at $16.90
Offer for standard tonnage at $17.90
Prices indicated at $16.50-18
Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25
Standard-grade - $16.85-17.25
Bid for standard tonnage at $17
Prices indicated at $16.50-18
Prices indicated at $16.80-17.20
Prices indicated at $16.80-17.20
Prices indicated at $17
Prices indicated at $17
Prices indicated at $17-17.25
Small tonnage sold at $16.85
Small tonnage sold at $17.10
Small tonnage sold at $17.50
Thursday February 13
Alloy-grade - $17.75-18.25
Offer at $17 (less than minimum tonnage)
Offer at $18.10
Offer at $18.50
Offer for standard tonnage at $18
Offer for standard tonnage at $18
Offers at $18.20-18.40
Prices indicated at $17.90-18.40
Standard tonnage sold at $17.75
Standard-grade - $16.80-17.20
Offer at about $17
Offer for small tonnage at $17.25
Small tonnage sold at $16.80
Offer at $17.15
Prices indicated at about $16.70
Bid at $16.90
Offers at $17.10-17.25
Prices indicated at $16.85-17.40
Prices indicated at $17
Wednesday February 12
Alloy-grade - $17.75-18.25
Bids at $17.75-18
Material reportedly sold at $19
Offer at $18
Offers at $16-17
Prices indicated at $17.85-18.50
Prices indicated at $17-75-18.25
Prices indicated at $18
Standard-grade - $16.70-17.20
Material reportedly sold at $16.80
Offer at $17
Offer at $17.30
Offers at $17-17.25
Prices indicated at $16.70-17
Prices indicated at $16.70-17.20
Prices indicated at $16.70-17.20
Prices indicated at $16.80-17.50
Prices indicated at $16.85-17.35
Prices indicated at $17
Prices indicated at $17-17.30
Prices indicated at $17-17.50
Small tonnage sold at $17.25 (material outside Fastmarkets’ specifications)
Tuesday February 11
Alloy-grade - $17.75-18.25
Offer at $17.30 (offgrade)
Prices indicated at $17.50-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.50-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.50-18.25
Small tonnage sold at $18.75
Standard-grade - $16.70-17.20
Bids at $16.85-16.95
Offer at $17
Offer for small tonnage at $16.85
Offer for small tonnage at $17
Offer for small tonnage at $17
Offers at $16.70-16.80
Prices indicated at $16.70-17.20
Prices indicated at $16.70-17.20
Prices indicated at $16.70-17.20
Monday February 10
Alloy-grade - $17.50-18.25
Bid at $17.75
Bid at $17.80
Offer at $17.80-18
Prices indicated at $17.50-17.70
Prices indicated at $17.50-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25
Standard-grade - $16.70-17.20
Bid at $16.80
Bid at $16.80
Bid at $16.85
Bid at $16.90
Offer for small tonnage at $16.70
Offer for small tonnage at $16.85
Prices indicated at $16.70-17.20
Prices indicated at $16.75-16.80
Prices indicated at $16.80-17.20
Prices indicated at $17
Prices indicated at $17.40-17.60
Friday February 7
Alloy-grade - $17.50-18.25
Bid at $17.60
Bid at $17.75
Bid at $18
Offer at $17.15 (offgrade)
Offer at $18 (offgrade)
Offer at $18.50
Prices indicated at $16
Prices indicated at $16.40-17.80
Prices indicated at $17.50-18.25
Prices indicated at $18-19
Small tonnage sold at $17.85
Standard-grade - $17.70-18.20
Bid at $16.80
Bid at $16.90
Material reportedly sold at $16.50
Material reportedly sold at $17.50-18
Offer at $17.15
Offer at $17-17.25
Offer for small tonnage at $16.50 (material outside Fastmarkets’ specifications)
Offer for standard tonnage at $16.90-17.25
Offer for standard tonnage at $17
Prices indicated at $16.40-17.80
Prices indicated at $16.70-17
Prices indicated at $16.80-17.30
Prices indicated at $17
Small tonnage sold at $16.60
Small tonnage sold at $16.75
Small tonnage sold at $16.90
Small tonnage sold at $17.70
Thursday February 6
Alloy-grade - $17.50-18.25
Bids at $17.90-18
Offer at $17.50
Offer at $18.75
Offer for large tonnage at $18.25
Offer for small tonnage a $18.30
Offer for standard tonnage at $18.25
Prices indicated at $17.50-18
Prices indicated at $18-18.25
Prices indicated at $18-18.50
Small tonnage sold at $16.50 (offgrade)
Standard-grade - $17.70-18.20
Bid at $16.70-16.85
Bid for small tonnage at $16.70
Bid for standard tonnage at $16.60-16.70
Bid for standard tonnage at $16.65
Bids at $16.70-16.80
Material reportedly sold at $16.60 (offgrade)
Material reportedly sold at $17.30
Offer at $16.90
Offer at $17
Offer at $17.50
Offer for small tonnage at $16.65 (offgrade)
Offer for small tonnage at $16.80
Offer for small tonnage at $16.95
Offer for small tonnage at $18.30
Offer for standard tonnage at $16.95
Prices indicated at $16.55-17
Prices indicated at $16.70-16.80
Prices indicated at $16.85-17.40
Small tonnage sold at $17.20
Standard tonnage reportedly sold at $16.95
Wednesday February 5
Alloy-grade - $17.50-18
Bid at $17.75
Offer at $17.70 (forward)
Offer at about $18.50
Offer for small tonnage at $17.85
Prices indicated at $17.50-18
Prices indicated at $17.60
Prices indicated at $17.75-18.30
Prices indicated at $17-18
Prices indicated at $18-18.50
Standard-grade - $16.55-17
Bid at $16.65
Bid at $17
Offer at $16.60
Offer at $16.60-16.65
Offer at $16.65
Offer at $17.25
Offer at $17.50
Offer for small tonnage at $17
Offer for standard tonnage at $16.50-16.55
Offer for standard tonnage at $16.60
Offer for standard tonnage at $16.65
Offer for standard tonnage at $17
Prices indicated at $16.55-17
Prices indicated at $16.65-17.30
Small tonnage sold at $16.95
Standard tonnage sold at $16.55
Tuesday February 4
Alloy-grade - $17.50-18
Offer at $16.50
Prices indicated at $17.40-17.80
Prices indicated at $17.40-17.80
Prices indicated at $18 (forward)
Prices indicated at $18-18.50
Small tonnage sold at $18.75
Standard tonnage sold at $17.60
Standard-grade - $16.55-17
Material reportedly sold at $16.75
Material reportedly sold at $16.85
Offer at $16.55
Offer at $17
Offer for standard tonnage at $17.25
Prices indicated at $16.60-16.85
Prices indicated at $16.65-16.70
Prices indicated at $16.75-17
Prices indicated at $17-17.25
Small tonnage sold at $16.75
Small tonnage sold at $17.80
Monday February 3
Alloy-grade - $17.40-17.80
Prices indicated at $17.40-17.80
Prices indicated at $17.40-17.80
Prices indicated at $17.40-17.80
Prices indicated at $18
Prices indicated at $18
Prices indicated at $18
Standard-grade - $16.50-16.90
Bid at $16.70
Bid at $17
Offer at $16.85
Offer at $16.90-17
Offer for small tonnage at $16.50 (offgrade)
Offer for small tonnage at $16.50 (offgrade)
Offer for standard tonnage at $17.65
Prices indicated at $16.50-16.90
Prices indicated at $16.60-17
Prices indicated at $16.70-16.80
Prices indicated at $16.80-16.90
Prices indicated at $17
Small tonnage sold at $16.50