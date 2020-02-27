Trade log February 2020: Lithium

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.

Fastmarkets prices

As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.

In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.

The exchange rate on Monday February 24 was 45,000 yuan to $6,400.

Thursday February 27 - 45,000-51,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 49,000-50,000 yuan

Offer reported at 50,000-51,000 yuan

Price indicated at 45,000-51,000 yuan

Price indicated at 48,000 yuan

Price indicated at 45,000-48,000 yuan

Price indicated at 45,000-51,000 yuan

Price indicated at 45,000-48,000 yuan

Price indicated at 45,000-51,000 yuan

Price indicated at 45,000-46,000 yuan

Thursday February 20 - 45,000-51,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 50,000-51,000 yuan

Offer reported at 49,000-50,000 yuan

Price indicated at 45,000-51,000 yuan

Price indicated at 48,000-50,000 yuan

Price indicated at 45,000-48,000 yuan

Price indicated at 45,000-48,000 yuan

Price indicated at 48,000-50,000 yuan

Price indicated at 48,000 yuan

Price indicated at 45,000-50,000 yuan

Price indicated at 48,000 yuan

Thursday February 13 - 45,000-51,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 50,000 yuan

Offers reported at 49,000-50,000 yuan

Offers reported at 50,000-51,000 yuan

Price indicated at 45,000-51,000 yuan

Price indicated at 45,000-50,000 yuan

Price indicated at 48,000 yuan

Price indicated at 45,000-48,000 yuan

Price indicated at 48,000-50,000 yuan

Price indicated at 45,000-48,000 yuan

Price indicated at 48,000 yuan



Thursday February 6 - 45,000-51,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 50,000 yuan

Price indicated at 48,000 yuan

Price indicated at 45,000-48,000 yuan

Price indicated at 48,000-49,000 yuan

Price indicated at 45,000-48,000 yuan

Price indicated at 45,000-48,000 yuan

Price indicated at 45,000-48,000 yuan

Price indicated at 45,000-48,000 yuan

Price indicated at 48,000-50,000 yuan

Price indicated at 45,000-48,000 yuan

Price indicated at 50,000-51,000 yuan

