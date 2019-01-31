Trade log January 2019: Lithium

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.

Fastmarkets prices

Click here for Fastmarkets price assessment for lithium carbonate min 99.5% Li2CO3 battery grade, spot price range, ex-works China, yuan per tonne.

Fastmarkets lithium trade logs are available on a weekly basis every Friday after the weekly spot market assessments conducted every Thursday at 4pm. As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.

In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.

The exchange rate according to Oanda.com on Monday January 28 was 73,000 yuan to $10,815.

Thursday January 31 - 73,000-81,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 80,000-83,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 83,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-82,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 73,000-81,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 78,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 73,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 72,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-76,000 yuan

Thursday January 24 - 73,000-81,000 yuan per tonne

Purchase indicated at 72,000-73,000 yuan

Offer reported at 80,000-83,000 yuan

Deal heard reported at 73,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-85,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 83,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-82,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 78,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 73,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 75,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 73,000-78,000 yuan

Thursday January 17 - 75,000-83,000 yuan per tonne

50 tonnes sold at 83,000 yuan

Offer reported at 80,000-83,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-85,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-83,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-83,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-83,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 73,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-76,000 yuan

Thursday January 10 - 75,000-83,000 yuan per tonne

30 tonnes sold at 83,000 yuan

19 tonnes sold at 79,000 yuan

5 tonnes purchased at 76,000 yuan

Offer reported at 80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-83,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 78,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 73,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-78,000 yuan

Thursday January 3 - 75,000-83,000 yuan per tonne

50 tonnes sold at 83,000 yuan

Sales reported at 80,000-83,000 yuan

Offer reported at 80,000-83,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 78,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-76,000 yuan

