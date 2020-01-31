Contact Us Login

Trade log January 2020: Lithium

Trade log for battery-grade lithium carbonate in China including trades, bids and offers reported to Fastmarkets.

January 31, 2020 05:17 AM

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.

Fastmarkets prices
Click here for Fastmarkets price assessment for lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price range exw China, yuan/tonne.

Fastmarkets lithium trade logs are available on a weekly basis after the weekly spot market assessments conducted every Thursday at 4pm.

As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.

In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.

The exchange rate on Monday January 27 was 45,000 yuan to $6,484.

Thursday January 30 - 45,000-51,000 yuan per tonne
Price rolled over due to Lunar New Year holiday in China, in accordance with Fastmarkets’ price methodology.

Thursday January 23 - 45,000-51,000 yuan per tonne
Offer reported at 50,000-51,000 yuan
Price indicated at 48,000 yuan
Price indicated at 50,000 yuan
Price indicated at 45,000-48,000 yuan
Price indicated at 45,000-48,000 yuan
Price indicated at 45,000-48,000 yuan
Price indicated at 46,000-48,000 yuan

Thursday January 16 - 45,000-51,000 yuan per tonne
Offer reported at 50,000 yuan
Offer reported at 50,000-51,000 yuan
Offer reported at 49,000-51,000 yuan
Price indicated at 45,000-48,000 yuan
Price indicated at 45,000-48,000 yuan
Price indicated at 45,000-48,000 yuan
Price indicated at 45,000-48,000 yuan
Price indicated at 48,000 yuan
Price indicated at 48,000 yuan

Thursday January 9 - 45,000-51,000 yuan per tonne
Offer reported at 49,000-51,000 yuan
Offer reported at 50,000 yuan
Offer reported at 50,000 yuan
Sales of 15 tonnes reported at 48,000 yuan
Price indicated at 45,000-49,000 yuan
Price indicated at 45,000-48,000 yuan
Price indicated at 45,000-48,000 yuan
Price indicated at 45,000-50,000 yuan
Price indicated at 45,000-48,000 yuan
Price indicated at 48,000 yuan

Thursday January 2 - 45,000-51,000 yuan per tonne
Offer reported at 49,000-51,000 yuan
Offer reported at 50,000-52,000 yuan
Offer reported at 50,000 yuan
Price indicated at 45,000-48,000 yuan
Price indicated at 45,000-51,000 yuan
Price indicated at 45,000-48,000 yuan
Price indicated at 45,000-50,000 yuan
Price indicated at 45,000-50,000 yuan
Price indicated at 48,000 yuan
Price indicated at 48,000 yuan

Learn more about Fastmarkets’ lithium pricing methodology here and see the lithium price spotlight here.

