Trade log July 2019: Lithium
Trade log for battery-grade lithium carbonate in China including trades, bids and offers reported to Fastmarkets.
Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.
Fastmarkets prices
Click here for Fastmarkets price assessment for lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price range, exw domestic China, yuan/tonne.
Fastmarkets lithium trade logs are available on a weekly basis every Friday after the weekly spot market assessments conducted every Thursday at 4pm.
As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.
The exchange rate on Monday July 22 was 67,000 yuan to $9,734.
Thursday July 25 - 67,000-70,000 yuan per tonne
Offer made at 70,000-71,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 70,500 yuan
Sale of 30 tonnes indicated at 70,000 yuan
Sale indicated at 68,000 yuan per tonne
Sale of 5 tonnes indicated at 67,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 68,000-70,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 67,000-70,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 67,000-70,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 67,000-69,000 yuan
Offer of 28 tonnes made at 68,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 68,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 67,000 yuan
Thursday July 18 - 67,000-72,000 yuan per tonne
Offer of 30 tonnes made at 70,000-72,000 yuan
Offer made at 71,000 yuan
Sale of 10 tonnes indicated at 68,000-69,000 yuan
Purchase of 15 tonnes indicated at 67,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 68,000-72,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 68,000-72,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 68,000-71,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 67,000-71,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 67,000-71,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 67,000-70,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 70,000 yuan
Thursday July 11 - 68,000-73,000 yuan per tonne
Offer indicated at 73,000 yuan
Bid for 40 tonnes at 71,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 70,000-74,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 70,000-74,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 73,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 70,000-72,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 70,000-72,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 70,000-72,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 70,000-71,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 68,000-72,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 68,000-70,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 68,000-70,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 70,000 yuan
Prices indicated for 10 tonnes at 69,000 yuan
Deal heard at 68,000-69,000 yuan
Deal heard at 68,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 68,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 68,000 yuan
Thursday July 4 - 70,000-74,000 yuan per tonne
Purchase of 10 tonnes indicated at 70,000 yuan
Offer of 20 tonnes at 74,000 yuan
Offer indicated at 73,000-74,000 yuan
Offer indicated at 73,000 yuan
Bid at 68,000-70,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 73,000-74,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 70,000-74,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 70,000-74,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 70,000-73,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 70,000-73,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 70,000-73,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 70,000-72,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 70,000 yuan
