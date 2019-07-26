Trade log July 2019: Lithium

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.

As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.

In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.

The exchange rate on Monday July 22 was 67,000 yuan to $9,734.

Thursday July 25 - 67,000-70,000 yuan per tonne

Offer made at 70,000-71,000 yuanPrices indicated at 70,500 yuanSale of 30 tonnes indicated at 70,000 yuanSale indicated at 68,000 yuan per tonneSale of 5 tonnes indicated at 67,000 yuanPrices indicated at 68,000-70,000 yuanPrices indicated at 67,000-70,000 yuanPrices indicated at 67,000-70,000 yuanPrices indicated at 67,000-69,000 yuanOffer of 28 tonnes made at 68,000 yuanPrices indicated at 68,000 yuanPrices indicated at 67,000 yuan

Thursday July 18 - 67,000-72,000 yuan per tonne

Offer of 30 tonnes made at 70,000-72,000 yuan

Offer made at 71,000 yuan

Sale of 10 tonnes indicated at 68,000-69,000 yuan

Purchase of 15 tonnes indicated at 67,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 68,000-72,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 68,000-72,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 68,000-71,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 67,000-71,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 67,000-71,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 67,000-70,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000 yuan

Thursday July 11 - 68,000-73,000 yuan per tonne

Offer indicated at 73,000 yuan

Bid for 40 tonnes at 71,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-74,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-74,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 73,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-72,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-72,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-72,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-71,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 68,000-72,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 68,000-70,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 68,000-70,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000 yuan

Prices indicated for 10 tonnes at 69,000 yuan

Deal heard at 68,000-69,000 yuan

Deal heard at 68,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 68,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 68,000 yuan

Thursday July 4 - 70,000-74,000 yuan per tonne

Purchase of 10 tonnes indicated at 70,000 yuan

Offer of 20 tonnes at 74,000 yuan

Offer indicated at 73,000-74,000 yuan

Offer indicated at 73,000 yuan

Bid at 68,000-70,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 73,000-74,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-74,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-74,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-73,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-73,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-73,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-72,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000 yuan

