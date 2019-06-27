Trade log June 2019: Lithium

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.

Click here for Fastmarkets price assessment for lithium carbonate min 99.5% Li2CO3 battery grade, spot price range, ex-works China, yuan per tonne.

Fastmarkets lithium trade logs are available on a weekly basis every Friday after the weekly spot market assessments conducted every Thursday at 4pm.

As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.

In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.

The exchange rate on Monday June 24 was 70,000 yuan to $10,187.

Thursday June 27 - 70,000-75,000 yuan per tonne

Sale of 30 tonnes indicated at 75,000 yuan

Offer of 20 tonnes at 75,000 yuan

Offer indicated at 75,000 yuan

Offer of 10 tonnes at 73,000-74,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 73,000-77,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 73,000-75,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 73,000-75,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 73,000-75,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 72,000-75,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-75,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-75,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-75,000 yuan

Thursday June 20 - 70,000-77,000 yuan per tonne

Purchase of 10 tonnes indicated at 74,000 yuan

Offer indicated at 75,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-77,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 76,000-77,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000-76,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000-75,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 72,000-75,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-75,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-72,000 yuan

Thursday June 13 - 70,000-77,000 yuan per tonne

Purchase of 10 tonnes indicated at 74,000-75,000 yuan

Offer indicated at 77,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 72,000-77,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 72,000-77,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 75,000-77,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-77,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 72,000-75,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-72,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 72,000-76,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 75,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 76,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000-75,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000-75,000 yuan

Thursday June 06 - 72,000-77,000 yuan per tonne

Offer of 20 tonnes indicated at 75,000-79,000 yuan

Sale indicated at 77,000-78,000 yuan

Purchase of 30 tonnes indicated at 74,000-75,000 yuan

Purchase of 10 tonnes indicated at 74,000 yuan

Offer indicated at 74,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000-77,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 72,000-77,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000-75,000 yuan

Deal heard at 72,000-73,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-72,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-72,000 yuan

Learn more about Fastmarkets’ lithium pricing methodology here and see the lithium price spotlight here.