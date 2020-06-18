Trade log June 2020: Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price range exw China
Trade log for battery-grade lithium carbonate in China including trades, bids and offers reported to Fastmarkets.
Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.
Fastmarkets prices
Click here for Fastmarkets price assessment for lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price range exw China, yuan/tonne.
Fastmarkets lithium trade logs are available on a weekly basis every Friday after the weekly spot market assessments conducted every Thursday at 4pm.
As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.
In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.
The exchange rate on Monday June 15 was 39,000 yuan to $5,500.
Thursday June 18 - 39,000-42,000 yuan per tonne
Offer reported at 43,000 yuan
Offer reported at 42,000-43,000 yuan
Deal heard at 39,000-39,500 yuan
Purchase for 10 tonnes at 38,000 yuan
Price indicated at 39,000 yuan
Price indicated at 39,000 yuan
Price indicated at 39,000-40,000 yuan
Price indicated at 39,000-42,000 yuan
Price indicated at 39,000-40,000 yuan
Price indicated at 39,000-41,000yuan
Price indicated at 40,000-42,000 yuan
Price indicated at 39,000-42,000 yuan
Price indicated at 39,000-39,500 yuan
Price indicated at 39,000-40,000 yuan
Thursday June 11 - 40,000-43,000 yuan per tonne
Offer reported at 40,000 yuan
Offer reported at 43,000-44,000 yuan
Sale reported at 43,000 yuan
Deal heard at 39,000 yuan
Purchase for 20 tonnes at 40,000 yuan
Price indicated at 39,000-40,000 yuan
Price indicated at 40,000 yuan
Price indicated at 40,000-41,000 yuan
Price indicated at 40,000-42,000 yuan
Price indicated at 40,000-43,000 yuan
Price indicated at 40,000yuan
Price indicated at 38,000-39,000 yuan
Thursday June 4 - 40,000-43,000 yuan per tonne
Offer reported at 40,000-40,500 yuan
Offer reported at 43,000-44,000 yuan
Sale reported at 43,000 yuan
Deal heard at 39,000 yuan
Price indicated at 40,000 yuan
Price indicated at 40,000 yuan
Price indicated at 40,000 yuan
Price indicated at 40,000-43,000 yuan
Price indicated at 40,000-41,000 yuan
Price indicated at 40,000-41,000 yuan
Price indicated at 40,000-43,000 yuan
Price indicated at 40,000-43,000 yuan
Price indicated at 38,000-39,000 yuan
