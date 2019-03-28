Trade log March 2019: Lithium
Trade log for battery-grade lithium carbonate in China including trades, bids and offers reported to Fastmarkets.
Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.
Fastmarkets prices
Click here for Fastmarkets price assessment for lithium carbonate min 99.5% Li2CO3 battery grade, spot price range, ex-works China, yuan per tonne.
Fastmarkets lithium trade logs are available on a weekly basis every Friday after the weekly spot market assessments conducted every Thursday at 4pm.
As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.
In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.
The exchange rate according to Oanda.com on Monday March 25 was 72,000 yuan to $10,716.
Thursday March 28 - 72,000-80,000 yuan per tonne
Sale of 30 tonnes at 80,000 yuan
Sale indicated at 80,000 yuan
Purchase indicated at 76,000-78,000 yuan
Offer indicated at 75,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 74,000-80,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 72,000-80,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 72,000-80,000 yuan
Price indicated at 78,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 72,000-78,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 72,000-78,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 74,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 72,000-74,000 yuan
Thursday March 21 - 72,000-80,000 yuan per tonne
Sale of 20 tonnes at 80,000 yuan
Purchase indicated at 76,000 yuan
Sale of 5 tonnes at 75,000 yuan
Purchase of 5 tonnes at 74,000 yuan
Sale of 5 tonnes at 72,000 yuan
Offer indicated at 78,000-80,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 74,000-80,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 72,000-80,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 74,000-78,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 72,000-78,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 71,000-76,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 72,000 yuan
Thursday March 14 - 72,000-80,000 yuan per tonne
Sale of 30 tonnes at 80,000 yuan
Purchase indicated at 76,000-78,000 yuan
Sale of 10 tonnes indicated at 75,000 yuan
Offer of 20 tonnes at 78,000 yuan
Offer of 5 tonnes at 74,000 yuan
Deal heard at 74,000-75,000 yuan
Deal heard at 71,000-72,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 76,000-78,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 75,000-78,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 72,000-78,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 72,000-78,000 yuan
Thursday March 7 - 73,000-81,000 yuan per tonne
Sale of 50 tonnes at 80,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 77000 yuan per tonne for 5 tonnes.
Prices indicated at 75,000-81,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 75,000-80,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 75,000-81,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 73,000-76,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 75,000-80,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 75,000-78,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 73,000-78,000 yuan
Offer at 80,000-82,000 yuan
Offer at 80,000 yuan
Learn more about Fastmarkets’ lithium pricing methodology here and see the lithium price spotlight here.