Trade log March 2019: Lithium

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.

Fastmarkets prices

As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.

In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.

The exchange rate according to Oanda.com on Monday March 25 was 72,000 yuan to $10,716.

Thursday March 28 - 72,000-80,000 yuan per tonne

Sale of 30 tonnes at 80,000 yuan

Sale indicated at 80,000 yuan

Purchase indicated at 76,000-78,000 yuan

Offer indicated at 75,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 72,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 72,000-80,000 yuan

Price indicated at 78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 72,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 72,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 72,000-74,000 yuan

Thursday March 21 - 72,000-80,000 yuan per tonne

Sale of 20 tonnes at 80,000 yuan

Purchase indicated at 76,000 yuan

Sale of 5 tonnes at 75,000 yuan

Purchase of 5 tonnes at 74,000 yuan

Sale of 5 tonnes at 72,000 yuan

Offer indicated at 78,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 72,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 72,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 71,000-76,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 72,000 yuan

Thursday March 14 - 72,000-80,000 yuan per tonne

Sale of 30 tonnes at 80,000 yuan

Purchase indicated at 76,000-78,000 yuan

Sale of 10 tonnes indicated at 75,000 yuan

Offer of 20 tonnes at 78,000 yuan

Offer of 5 tonnes at 74,000 yuan

Deal heard at 74,000-75,000 yuan

Deal heard at 71,000-72,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 76,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 75,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 72,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 72,000-78,000 yuan



Thursday March 7 - 73,000-81,000 yuan per tonne

Sale of 50 tonnes at 80,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 77000 yuan per tonne for 5 tonnes.

Prices indicated at 75,000-81,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 75,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 75,000-81,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 73,000-76,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 75,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 75,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 73,000-78,000 yuan

Offer at 80,000-82,000 yuan

Offer at 80,000 yuan

