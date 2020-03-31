Trade log March 2020: Cobalt
Cobalt trade log including business, bids and offers reported to Fastmarkets. Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per lb on an in-warehouse basis. Delivered prices are netted back.
Fastmarkets prices
Fastmarkets increased the frequency of its benchmark price assessments for standard and alloy-grade cobalt, in-warehouse Rotterdam to daily on Monday February 3, 2020.
Tuesday March 31
Alloy-grade - $16.30-16.75
Large tonnage sold at $16.50
Prices indicated at $16.30-16.75
Prices indicated at $16.30-17
Prices indicated at $16.40-16.85
Small tonnage sold at $16.40
Standard-grade - $16-16.55
Offer for small tonnage at $17
Offer for small tonnage at about $16.20
Offer for standard tonnage at $16.25-16.30
Offer for standard tonnage at $16.75
Prices indicated at $15
Prices indicated at $16.15-16.55
Prices indicated at $16.15-16.75
Prices indicated at $16.30-16.70
Small tonnage sold at about $16
Standard tonnage reportedly sold at $16-16.25
Monday March 30
Alloy-grade - $16.30-16.75
Large tonnage bought at $15.50
Prices indicated at $16.30-16.50
Prices indicated at $16.30-16.75
Prices indicated at $16.20-16.70
Prices indicated at $16.55-16.95
Standard grade - $16.15-16.55
Offer for large tonnage at $16.15
Offer for large tonnage at $16.15-16.55
Offer for large tonnage at $16
Offer for large tonnage at $16.50
Offer for small tonnage at $16.25
Offer at $16.40
Reported sale at $16
Prices indicated at $16.15-16.55
Prices indicated at $16.35-16.85
Friday March 27
Alloy-grade - $16.30-16.75
Small tonnage sold at $17.20
Small tonnage sold at $16.90
Offer for large tonnage at $15.20
Offer for large tonnage at $16.30
Offer for standard tonnage at $16.20
Bid at $15
Prices indicated at $16.20-17
Prices indicated at $16.75
Prices indicated at $16.45-16.85
Standard grade - $16.15-16.55
Small tonnage sold at $17
Small tonnage sold at $16.90
Offer for large tonnage at $16.90
Offer for large tonnage at $14.35
Offer at $15
Prices indicated at $15
Prices indicated at $16.50-17.50
Prices indicated at $16.50
Prices indicated at $16.30-16.75
Thursday March 26
Alloy-grade - $16.30-16.75
Large tonnage sold at $16.50
Offer at $16.75
Prices indicated at $16
Prices indicated at $16.30-16.80
Prices indicated at $16.50-17
Small tonnage sold at $15.40
Standard grade - $16.15-16.55
Bid at $16
Offer at $16.10-16.15
Offer at $16.50
Offer for small tonnage at $17
Prices indicated at $16
Prices indicated at $16.15-16.30
Prices indicated at $16.15-16.55
Prices indicated at $16.35-17
Prices indicated at $16-16.15
Wednesday March 25
Alloy-grade - $16.30-16.80
Small tonnage sold at $16.60
Prices indicated at $17
Prices indicated at $16.30-16.80
Prices indicated at $17.50-18
Prices indicated at $16.50
Standard-grade - $16.15-16.55
Small tonnage sold at $16.40
Small tonnage sold at $16.15
Small tonnage sold at $16.20
Offer for small tonnage at $17
Offer at $16.40
Prices indicated at $16.15-16.55
Prices indicated at $16-16.50
Standard tonnage sold at $16.35
Standard tonnage reportedly sold at $16.55
Prices indicated at $16.15
Tuesday March 24
Alloy-grade - $16.40-16.90
Offers at $16.40-16.65
Prices indicated at $16.50-17.10
Prices indicated at $16-16.50
Small tonnage reportedly sold at $17.10
Small tonnage sold at $16.30
Small tonnage sold at $17.50
Standard-grade - $16.15-16.55
Large tonnage sold at $14
Offer at $16.50
Offer at $16.80
Offer for standard tonnage at $16.25
Offer for standard tonnage at $16.50
Offers at $14.50-15.50
Offers at $16.30-16.50
Prices indicated at $15-16
Prices indicated at $16.40-16.90
Prices indicated at $16-16.50
Small tonnage sold at $16.15
Small tonnage sold at $17.15
Small tonnage sold at $17.50
Monday March 23
Alloy-grade - $16.40-16.90
Offers at $14-16
Offer for large tonnage at $14.50-15 (above maximum tonnage threshold)
Prices indicated at $16.40-16.90
Prices indicated at $16-16.50
Prices indicated at $16.75-17
Offer for standard tonnage at $17
Standard-grade - $16.30-16.70
Offer at $16.50
Offer for large tonnage at $14.50-15 (above maximum tonnage threshold)
Offer for small tonnage at $16.75
Offers at $16.30-16.50
Offers at $16.65-16.75
Prices indicated at $16.30
Prices indicated at $16.50-16.80
Prices indicated at $16-16.50
Standard tonnage sold at $16.30
Friday March 20
Alloy-grade - $16.40-16.90
Prices indicated at $15
Prices indicated at $16
Prices indicated at $16-16.30
Prices indicated at $16.75-17
Prices indicated at $16.80-17.30
Large tonnage offered at $17.25
Offer at $16
Small tonnage sold at $16.65
Standard-grade - $16.30-16.70
Prices indicated at $16-16.30
Prices indicated at $16.50-16.80
Prices indicated at $16.50-16.85
Prices indicated at $16.70-16.80
Material offered at $16
Small tonnage offered at $16.40
Standard tonnage offered at $16.95
Large tonnage offered at $15.50
Large tonnage offered at $16.95
Thursday March 19
Alloy-grade - $16.45-16.95
Material reportedly sold at about $15 (RMB conversion)
Offer at $15.20 (forward)
Offer for large tonnage at $17
Prices indicated at $16.30-16.95
Prices indicated at $16.50
Prices indicated at $16.50-17
Standard-grade - $16.30-16.70
Material reportedly sold at $15 (RMB conversion)
Offer at $16.75
Offer at $17.75
Offer for large tonnage at $16 (greater than maximum tonnage)
Offers at $16.40-16.50
Prices indicated at $16
Prices indicated at $16.20-16.55
Prices indicated at $16.40-16.75
Prices indicated at $16.50
Prices indicated at $16-16.40
Small tonnage reportedly sold at $16.75
Small tonnage sold at $15.50
Small tonnage sold at $16.60
Wednesday March 18
Alloy-grade - $16.50-17.15
Offers at $16-16.50
Prices indicated at $16.40
Prices indicated at $17.15-17.65
Small tonnage sold at $16.50
Standard tonnage reportedly sold at $16.65
Standard tonnage sold at about $16.70
Standard-grade - $16.40-16.75
Material reportedly sold at $16-16.50
Offer at $15.90
Offer at $16.65
Offer at $17
Offer for large tonnage at $16.50
Offer for small tonnage at $16.75
Offer for small tonnage at $17
Offer for standard tonnage at $16.95
Prices indicated at $16.35-16.50
Prices indicated at $16.40-16.45
Prices indicated at $16.60
Prices indicated at $16.60-16.75
Standard tonnage sold at $16.60
Standard tonnage sold at $16.70
Tuesday March 17
Alloy-grade - $17.15-17.65
Material reportedly sold at $14.50-14.90
Offer at $16.75
Offer at $17.20
Prices indicated at $17.10
Prices indicated at $17.40-17.90
Prices indicated at $17.50-18
Prices indicated at $17-17.15
Offer at $16.75
Offer at $16.80 (material outside Fastmarkets’ specification)
Offer at $16.95
Offer for small tonnage at $16.85-16.90
Offer for standard tonnage at $16.75
Prices indicated at $16.75
Prices indicated at $16.75-17
Prices indicated at $17
Small tonnage sold at $16.75
Standard tonnage sold at $16.60
Monday March 16
Alloy-grade - $17.50-18.00
Prices indicated at $17.60-18.30
Prices indicated at $17.60-18.20
Prices indicated at $17.50-18.00
Prices indicated at $17-17.50
Standard-grade - $16.85-17.15
Small tonnage sold at $17.15
Offer for small tonnage at $17.10
Offer for small tonnage at $17.15
Offer for large tonnage at $17
Prices indicated at $17 -17.30
Prices indicated at $16.5-17
Prices indicated at $17
Alloy-grade - $17.60-18.20
Offer for large tonnage at $17.45
Prices indicated at $17.60-18.20
Prices indicated at $17.50-17.80
Prices indicated at $15
Standard-grade - $17-17.30
Offer for small tonnage at $17.15
Prices indicated at $17-17.30
Prices indicated at $17.20
Prices indicated at $17.10-17.15
Prices indicated at $17
Alloy-grade - $17.60-18.20
Offer at $18.20
Offer for small tonnage at $17.95
Offer for standard tonnage at about $17
Offers at $17.80-18
Prices indicated at $17.80-18
Prices indicated at $18
Prices indicated at about $17.50-17.60
Standard-grade - $17-17.30
Bid at $16.20-16.30
Offer at $17.05
Offer for small tonnage at $17
Offer for small tonnage at $17.10
Offer for small tonnage at $17.15
Offer for small tonnage at $17.20
Offer for standard tonnage at $17
Offer for standard tonnage at $17.50
Prices indicated at $17.25-17.30
Prices indicated at $17-17.25
Standard tonnage reportedly sold at $16.50
Standard tonnage sold at $17.15
Wednesday March 11
Alloy-grade - $17.60-18.20
Large tonnage sold at $14 (forward)
Material reportedly sold at $17.50
Offer for large tonnage at $17.95
Offer for small tonnage at $18.50
Offer for standard tonnage at $17.60
Offers at $17.80-18
Prices indicated at $17.80-18
Standard tonnage sold at $17
Offer at $16.90 (offgrade)
Offer at $17.10
Offer for small tonnage at $16.90 (offgrade)
Offer for standard tonnage at $17.30
Prices indicated at $17
Prices indicated at $17.20-17.50
Prices indicated at $17-17.25
Small tonnage sold at $17.25
Small tonnage sold at $17.25
Standard tonnage reportedly sold at $17.50
Tuesday March 10
Alloy-grade - $17.80-18.40
Prices indicated at $17.25-17.75
Prices indicated at $17.80-18.40
Prices indicated at $17.80-18.40
Prices indicated at $17.95-18.50
Prices indicated at $18
Standard-grade - $17-17.50
Offer at $17.10-17.15
Offer at $17.20
Offer for large tonnage at $17.15
Offer for small tonnage at $17.05
Offer for small tonnage at $17.10
Offer for standard tonnage at $17.10
Offers at $17.20-17.30
Prices indicated at $17.05-17.50
Prices indicated at $17.15
Prices indicated at $17-17.15
Prices indicated at $17-17.50
Small tonnage sold at $17
Small tonnage sold at $17.15
Small tonnage sold at $18.75 (less than minimum tonnage)
Small tonnage sold at about $16.45 (offgrade)
Standard tonnage reportedly sold at $17.05
Monday March 9
Alloy-grade - $17.80-18.40
Prices indicated at $18
Prices indicated at $17.80-18.40
Prices indicated at $18-18.20
Prices indicated at $17.95-18.50
Offers reported at $17.40
Large tonnage bid at $17.65
Standard-grade - $17-17.50
Prices indicated at $17
Prices indicated at $17-17.35
Prices indicated at $17.10
Prices indicated at $17.10-17.30
Prices indicated at $17
Offers reported at $17.30-17.40
Large tonnage offered at $17.35
Small tonnage offered at $16.80
Standard tonnage sold at $17.50
Friday March 6
Alloy-grade - $17.80-17.40
Standard tonnage reportedly sold at $18.50
Prices indicated at $18-18.50
Prices indicated at $18-18.20
Prices indicated at $17.95-18.50
Offer for small tonnage at $19
Offer for large tonnage at $18
Offer for large tonnage at $18.50
Bid at $17.90
Small tonnage sold at $18
Standard tonnage sold at $16.90
Standard-grade -$17.00-17.35
Prices indicated at $17.20-17.30
Prices indicated at $17.10-17.30
Prices indicated at $17.00-17.40
Prices indicated at $16.50-16.80
Prices indicated at $16.10-16.20
Prices indicated at $17.00
Offer for small tonnage at $17.10
Offer for small tonnage at $17.00
Offers for small tonnage at $17.15
Offers for small tonnage at $17.00
Offer for small tonnage $17.45
Offer at about $17 (less than minimum tonnage)
Material reportedly sold at about $16
Small tonnage sold at $17.80
Thursday March 5
Alloy-grade - $17.80-18.40
Bid for standard tonnage at $17.75
Offer for standard tonnage at $18
Offers at $18.50
Prices indicated at $18-18.25
Prices indicated at $18-18.40
Small tonnage sold at $18.25
Small tonnage sold at $18.40
Small tonnage sold at $18.40
Standard-grade - $17-17.35
Bid for standard tonnage at $17
Offer at $17.40
Offer for large tonnage at $17
Offer for large tonnage at $17.45
Offer for small tonnage at $17
Offer for standard tonnage at $17.20
Prices indicated at $17-17.35
Small tonnage sold at about $18
Standard tonnage sold at $17
Wednesday March 4
Alloy-grade - $17.65-18.25
Material reportedly sold at $18.20
Offer at $18.25
Prices indicated at $17.65-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.90-18.40
Prices indicated at $18
Standard tonnage offered at $18.40
Standard-grade - $17-17.35
Material reportedly sold at $17.20
Material reportedly sold at $17.30
Material reportedly sold at $17.30
Offer at $16.60 (offgrade)
Offer at $18.30
Offer at about $17
Offer for large tonnage at about $17.50
Offers at $17.20-17.30
Offers at $17-17.25
Prices indicated at $17.20-17.30
Prices indicated at $17-17.40
Prices indicated at $18
Small tonnage sold at about $17
Standard tonnage reportedly sold at $17.20
Tuesday March 3
Alloy-grade –$17.65-18.10
Offer at $18.25
Prices indicated at $17.65-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.95-18.50
Small tonnage sold at $18.10
Standard-grade - $17-17.40
Offer at $17
Offer for small tonnage at $17.20-17.30
Offer for standard tonnage at $17.25
Price indicated at $17.10-17.35
Prices indicated at $17-17.40
Small tonnage sold at $17.20
Small tonnage sold at $17.30
Small tonnage sold at $17.30
Monday March 2
Alloy-grade - $17.65-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.65-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25
Prices indicated at $17.90-18.40
Prices indicated at $19
Standard-grade - $17-17.40
Offer for standard tonnage at $16.70
Offer for standard tonnage at $17.25 (material outside Fastmarkets’ specifications)
Prices indicated at $16.50
Prices indicated at $17.10-17.35
Prices indicated at $17-17.35
Prices indicated at $17-17.40
Small tonnage sold at $17.80