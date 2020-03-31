Trade log March 2020: Cobalt

Fastmarkets prices

Fastmarkets increased the frequency of its benchmark price assessments for standard and alloy-grade cobalt, in-warehouse Rotterdam to daily on Monday February 3, 2020.

Tuesday March 31

Alloy-grade - $16.30-16.75

Large tonnage sold at $16.50

Prices indicated at $16.30-16.75

Prices indicated at $16.30-16.75

Prices indicated at $16.30-16.75

Prices indicated at $16.30-17

Prices indicated at $16.40-16.85

Small tonnage sold at $16.40

Standard-grade - $16-16.55

Offer for small tonnage at $17

Offer for small tonnage at about $16.20

Offer for standard tonnage at $16.25-16.30

Offer for standard tonnage at $16.75

Prices indicated at $15

Prices indicated at $16.15-16.55

Prices indicated at $16.15-16.55

Prices indicated at $16.15-16.55

Prices indicated at $16.15-16.75

Prices indicated at $16.30-16.70

Small tonnage sold at about $16

Standard tonnage reportedly sold at $16-16.25

Monday March 30

Alloy-grade - $16.30-16.75

Large tonnage bought at $15.50

Prices indicated at $16.30-16.50

Prices indicated at $16.30-16.75

Prices indicated at $16.30-16.75

Prices indicated at $16.20-16.70

Prices indicated at $16.55-16.95

Standard grade - $16.15-16.55

Offer for large tonnage at $16.15

Offer for large tonnage at $16.15-16.55

Offer for large tonnage at $16

Offer for large tonnage at $16.50

Offer for small tonnage at $16.25

Offer at $16.40

Reported sale at $16

Prices indicated at $16.15-16.55

Prices indicated at $16.35-16.85

Friday March 27

Alloy-grade - $16.30-16.75

Small tonnage sold at $17.20

Small tonnage sold at $16.90

Offer for large tonnage at $15.20

Offer for large tonnage at $16.30

Offer for standard tonnage at $16.20

Bid at $15

Prices indicated at $16.20-17

Prices indicated at $16.75

Prices indicated at $16.45-16.85

Standard grade - $16.15-16.55

Small tonnage sold at $17

Small tonnage sold at $16.90

Offer for large tonnage at $16.90

Offer for large tonnage at $14.35

Offer at $15

Prices indicated at $15

Prices indicated at $16.50-17.50

Prices indicated at $16.50

Prices indicated at $16.30-16.75

Thursday March 26

Alloy-grade - $16.30-16.75

Large tonnage sold at $16.50

Offer at $16.75

Prices indicated at $16

Prices indicated at $16.30-16.80

Prices indicated at $16.50-17

Small tonnage sold at $15.40

Standard grade - $16.15-16.55

Bid at $16

Offer at $16.10-16.15

Offer at $16.50

Offer for small tonnage at $17

Prices indicated at $16

Prices indicated at $16.15-16.30

Prices indicated at $16.15-16.55

Prices indicated at $16.35-17

Prices indicated at $16-16.15

Wednesday March 25

Alloy-grade - $16.30-16.80

Small tonnage sold at $16.60

Prices indicated at $17

Prices indicated at $16.30-16.80

Prices indicated at $16.30-16.80

Prices indicated at $17.50-18

Prices indicated at $16.30-16.80

Prices indicated at $16.50

Standard-grade - $16.15-16.55

Small tonnage sold at $16.40

Small tonnage sold at $16.15

Small tonnage sold at $16.20

Offer for small tonnage at $17

Offer at $16.40

Prices indicated at $16.15-16.55

Prices indicated at $16-16.50

Prices indicated at $16.15-16.55

Standard tonnage sold at $16.35

Prices indicated at $16.15-16.55

Standard tonnage reportedly sold at $16.55

Prices indicated at $16.15

Tuesday March 24

Alloy-grade - $16.40-16.90

Offers at $16.40-16.65

Prices indicated at $16.50-17.10

Prices indicated at $16-16.50

Small tonnage reportedly sold at $17.10

Small tonnage sold at $16.30

Small tonnage sold at $17.50

Standard-grade - $16.15-16.55

Large tonnage sold at $14

Offer at $16.50

Offer at $16.80

Offer for standard tonnage at $16.25

Offer for standard tonnage at $16.50

Offers at $14.50-15.50

Offers at $16.30-16.50

Prices indicated at $15-16

Prices indicated at $15-16

Prices indicated at $16.40-16.90

Prices indicated at $16-16.50

Small tonnage sold at $16.15

Small tonnage sold at $17.15

Small tonnage sold at $17.50

Monday March 23

Alloy-grade - $16.40-16.90

Offers at $14-16

Offer for large tonnage at $14.50-15 (above maximum tonnage threshold)

Prices indicated at $16.40-16.90

Prices indicated at $16-16.50

Prices indicated at $16.75-17

Offer for standard tonnage at $17

Standard-grade - $16.30-16.70

Offer at $16.50

Offer for large tonnage at $14.50-15 (above maximum tonnage threshold)

Offer for small tonnage at $16.75

Offers at $16.30-16.50

Offers at $16.65-16.75

Prices indicated at $16.30

Prices indicated at $16.50-16.80

Prices indicated at $16-16.50

Standard tonnage sold at $16.30

Friday March 20

Alloy-grade - $16.40-16.90

Prices indicated at $15

Prices indicated at $16

Prices indicated at $16-16.30

Prices indicated at $16.75-17

Prices indicated at $16.80-17.30

Large tonnage offered at $17.25

Offer at $16

Small tonnage sold at $16.65

Standard-grade - $16.30-16.70

Prices indicated at $16-16.30

Prices indicated at $16.50-16.80

Prices indicated at $16.50-16.85

Prices indicated at $16.70-16.80

Material offered at $16

Small tonnage offered at $16.40

Small tonnage offered at $17.10-17.25

Small tonnage offered at $17.10-17.25

Standard tonnage offered at $16.95

Large tonnage offered at $15.50

Large tonnage offered at $16.95

Thursday March 19

Alloy-grade - $16.45-16.95

Material reportedly sold at about $15 (RMB conversion)

Offer at $15.20 (forward)

Offer for large tonnage at $17

Prices indicated at $16.30-16.95

Prices indicated at $16.50

Prices indicated at $16.50-17

Standard-grade - $16.30-16.70

Material reportedly sold at $15 (RMB conversion)

Offer at $16.75

Offer at $17.75

Offer for large tonnage at $16 (greater than maximum tonnage)

Offers at $16.40-16.50

Prices indicated at $16

Prices indicated at $16.20-16.55

Prices indicated at $16.40-16.75

Prices indicated at $16.50

Prices indicated at $16.50

Prices indicated at $16-16.40

Small tonnage reportedly sold at $16.75

Small tonnage sold at $15.50

Small tonnage sold at $16.60

Wednesday March 18

Alloy-grade - $16.50-17.15

Offers at $16-16.50

Prices indicated at $16.40

Prices indicated at $17.15-17.65

Small tonnage sold at $16.50

Standard tonnage reportedly sold at $16.65

Standard tonnage sold at about $16.70

Standard-grade - $16.40-16.75

Material reportedly sold at $16-16.50

Offer at $15.90

Offer at $16.65

Offer at $17

Offer for large tonnage at $16.50

Offer for small tonnage at $16.75

Offer for small tonnage at $17

Offer for standard tonnage at $16.95

Prices indicated at $16.35-16.50

Prices indicated at $16.40-16.45

Prices indicated at $16.60

Prices indicated at $16.60

Prices indicated at $16.60-16.75

Standard tonnage sold at $16.60

Standard tonnage sold at $16.70

Tuesday March 17

Alloy-grade - $17.15-17.65

Material reportedly sold at $14.50-14.90

Offer at $16.75

Offer at $17.20

Prices indicated at $17.10

Prices indicated at $17.40-17.90

Prices indicated at $17.50-18

Prices indicated at $17-17.15



Monday March 16

Alloy-grade - $17.50-18.00

Prices indicated at $17.60-18.30

Prices indicated at $17.60-18.20

Prices indicated at $17.60-18.20

Prices indicated at $17.50-18.00

Prices indicated at $17-17.50 Standard-grade - $16.85-17.15

Small tonnage sold at $17.15

Offer for small tonnage at $17.10

Offer for small tonnage at $17.15

Offer for large tonnage at $17

Prices indicated at $17 -17.30

Prices indicated at $17 -17.30

Prices indicated at $16.5-17

Prices indicated at $17

Friday March 13

Alloy-grade - $17.60-18.20

Offer for large tonnage at $17.45

Prices indicated at $17.60-18.20

Prices indicated at $17.60-18.20

Prices indicated at $17.60-18.20

Prices indicated at $17.60-18.20

Prices indicated at $17.50-17.80

Prices indicated at $15



Standard-grade - $17-17.30

Offer for small tonnage at $17.15

Prices indicated at $17-17.30

Prices indicated at $17-17.30

Prices indicated at $17-17.30

Prices indicated at $17-17.30

Prices indicated at $17.20

Prices indicated at $17.10-17.15

Prices indicated at $17

Offer at $16.75Offer at $16.80 (material outside Fastmarkets’ specification)Offer at $16.95Offer for small tonnage at $16.85-16.90Offer for standard tonnage at $16.75Prices indicated at $16.75Prices indicated at $16.75-17Prices indicated at $17Small tonnage sold at $16.75Standard tonnage sold at $16.60

Alloy-grade - $17.60-18.20

Offer at $18.20

Offer for small tonnage at $17.95

Offer for standard tonnage at about $17

Offers at $17.80-18

Prices indicated at $17.80-18

Prices indicated at $18

Prices indicated at about $17.50-17.60

Standard-grade - $17-17.30



Bid at $16.20-16.30

Offer at $17.05

Offer for small tonnage at $17

Offer for small tonnage at $17.10

Offer for small tonnage at $17.15

Offer for small tonnage at $17.20

Offer for small tonnage at $17.20

Offer for standard tonnage at $17

Offer for standard tonnage at $17

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.50

Prices indicated at $17.25-17.30

Prices indicated at $17-17.25

Standard tonnage reportedly sold at $16.50

Standard tonnage sold at $17.15

Wednesday March 11

Alloy-grade - $17.60-18.20

Large tonnage sold at $14 (forward)

Material reportedly sold at $17.50

Offer for large tonnage at $17.95

Offer for small tonnage at $18.50

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.60

Offers at $17.80-18

Prices indicated at $17.80-18

Standard tonnage sold at $17

Offer at $16.90 (offgrade)Offer at $17.10Offer for small tonnage at $16.90 (offgrade)Offer for standard tonnage at $17.30Prices indicated at $17Prices indicated at $17Prices indicated at $17Prices indicated at $17Prices indicated at $17Prices indicated at $17.20-17.50Prices indicated at $17-17.25Small tonnage sold at $17.25Small tonnage sold at $17.25Standard tonnage reportedly sold at $17.50

Tuesday March 10

Alloy-grade - $17.80-18.40



Offers at $17.80-18Prices indicated at $17.25-17.75Prices indicated at $17.80-18.40Prices indicated at $17.80-18.40Prices indicated at $17.95-18.50Prices indicated at $18

Standard-grade - $17-17.50

Offer at $17.10-17.15

Offer at $17.20

Offer for large tonnage at $17.15

Offer for small tonnage at $17.05

Offer for small tonnage at $17.10

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.10

Offers at $17.20-17.30

Prices indicated at $17.05-17.50

Prices indicated at $17.15

Prices indicated at $17-17.15

Prices indicated at $17-17.50

Prices indicated at $17-17.50

Small tonnage sold at $17

Small tonnage sold at $17.15

Small tonnage sold at $18.75 (less than minimum tonnage)

Small tonnage sold at about $16.45 (offgrade)

Standard tonnage reportedly sold at $17.05

Monday March 9

Alloy-grade - $17.80-18.40

Prices indicated at $18

Prices indicated at $17.80-18.40

Prices indicated at $18-18.20

Prices indicated at $17.95-18.50

Offers reported at $17.40

Large tonnage bid at $17.65



Standard-grade - $17-17.50

Prices indicated at $17

Prices indicated at $17-17.35

Prices indicated at $17.10

Prices indicated at $17.10-17.30

Prices indicated at $17

Offers reported at $17.30-17.40

Large tonnage offered at $17.35

Small tonnage offered at $16.80

Standard tonnage sold at $17.50

Friday March 6

Alloy-grade - $17.80-17.40

Standard tonnage reportedly sold at $18.50

Prices indicated at $18-18.50

Prices indicated at $18-18.20

Prices indicated at $17.95-18.50

Offer for small tonnage at $19

Offer for large tonnage at $18

Offer for large tonnage at $18.50

Bid at $17.90

Small tonnage sold at $18

Standard tonnage sold at $16.90

Standard-grade -$17.00-17.35

Prices indicated at $17.20-17.30

Prices indicated at $17.10-17.30

Prices indicated at $17.00-17.40

Prices indicated at $16.50-16.80

Prices indicated at $16.10-16.20

Prices indicated at $17.00

Offer for small tonnage at $17.10

Offer for small tonnage at $17.00

Offers for small tonnage at $17.15

Offers for small tonnage at $17.00

Offer for small tonnage $17.45

Offer at about $17 (less than minimum tonnage)

Material reportedly sold at about $16

Small tonnage sold at $17.80

Thursday March 5

Alloy-grade - $17.80-18.40

Bid for standard tonnage at $17.75

Offer for standard tonnage at $18

Offers at $18.50

Prices indicated at $18-18.25

Prices indicated at $18-18.40

Small tonnage sold at $18.25

Small tonnage sold at $18.40

Small tonnage sold at $18.40

Standard-grade - $17-17.35

Bid for standard tonnage at $17

Offer at $17.40

Offer for large tonnage at $17

Offer for large tonnage at $17.45

Offer for small tonnage at $17

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.20

Prices indicated at $17-17.35

Small tonnage sold at about $18

Standard tonnage sold at $17

Wednesday March 4

Alloy-grade - $17.65-18.25

Material reportedly sold at $18.20

Offer at $18.25

Prices indicated at $17.65-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.65-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.65-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.65-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.90-18.40

Prices indicated at $18

Standard tonnage offered at $18.40



Standard-grade - $17-17.35

Material reportedly sold at $17.20

Material reportedly sold at $17.30

Material reportedly sold at $17.30

Offer at $16.60 (offgrade)

Offer at $18.30

Offer at about $17

Offer for large tonnage at about $17.50

Offers at $17.20-17.30

Offers at $17-17.25

Prices indicated at $17.20-17.30

Prices indicated at $17-17.40

Prices indicated at $17-17.40

Prices indicated at $17-17.40

Prices indicated at $17-17.40

Prices indicated at $18

Small tonnage sold at about $17

Standard tonnage reportedly sold at $17.20

Tuesday March 3

Alloy-grade –$17.65-18.10

Offer at $18.25

Prices indicated at $17.65-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.65-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.95-18.50

Small tonnage sold at $18.10

Standard-grade - $17-17.40

Offer at $17

Offer for small tonnage at $17.20-17.30

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.25

Price indicated at $17.10-17.35

Prices indicated at $17-17.40

Prices indicated at $17-17.40

Prices indicated at $17-17.40

Small tonnage sold at $17.20

Small tonnage sold at $17.30

Small tonnage sold at $17.30

Monday March 2

Alloy-grade - $17.65-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.65-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.65-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.65-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.75-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.90-18.40

Prices indicated at $19

Standard-grade - $17-17.40

Offer for standard tonnage at $16.70

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.25 (material outside Fastmarkets’ specifications)

Prices indicated at $16.50

Prices indicated at $17.10-17.35

Prices indicated at $17-17.35

Prices indicated at $17-17.35

Prices indicated at $17-17.35

Prices indicated at $17-17.40

Small tonnage sold at $17.80