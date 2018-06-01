Trade log May 2018: Lithium

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an in-warehouse China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.

Please click here for Metal Bulletin’s price assessment for lithium carbonate min 99.5% Li2CO3 battery grade, spot price range, ex-works China, in yuan per tonne.

Metal Bulletin’s lithium trade logs will be available on a weekly basis from May 25, 2018. As per our methodology, Metal Bulletin takes into account minimum lot sizes of five tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.

The exchange rate according to Oanda.com on Thursday May 31 was 135,000 yuan to $21,018.

Thursday May 31

Price assessed at 130,000-135,000 yuan per tonne

10 tonnes sold at 135,000 yuan

10 tonnes sold at 132,000 yuan

20 tonnes offered between 130,000-135,000 yuan

Material reportedly offered at 135,000 yuan

Deal heard between 130,000-140,000 yuan

Deal heard of 10 tonnes at 128,000 yuan

Deal heard at 130,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 130,000-135,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 130,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 130,000 yuan

Thursday May 24

Price assessed at 135,000-140,000 yuan per tonne

500 tonnes sold at 138,000 yuan

Five tonnes purchased at 135,000 yuan

Material reportedly bought at 135,000 yuan

100 tonnes offered at 130,000 yuan (outlier)

20 tonnes offered at 140,000 yuan

20 tonnes bid at 130,000 yuan (outlier)

Material reportedly offered at 140,000 yuan

Deal heard between 130,000 yuan and 132,000 yuan (outlier)

Offer at 138,000-140,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 135,000 yuan for lot of 20 tonnes

Prices indicated at 135,000-140,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 135,000 yuan

Thursday May 17

Price assessed at 135,000-140,000 yuan per tonne

100 tonnes sold at 140,000 yuan

20 tonnes offered at 140,000-142,000 yuan

Offer at 140,000 yuan

Offers in the range of 135,000-140,000 yuan

Offer at 140,000 yuan

Prices indicated in the range of 135,000-140,000 yuan for lots of 20 tonnes

Prices indicated at 135,000 yuan for lots of 20 tonnes

Prices indicated at 135,000-140,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 135,000-140,000 yuan

Thursday May 10

Price assessed at 135,000-140,000 yuan per tonne

10 tonnes purchased at 135,000 yuan

Material reportedly sold at 140,000 yuan

20 tonnes offered at 145,000 yuan

Offer at 140,000 yuan

Offer at 140,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 135,000-140,000 yuan for lots of 20 tonnes

Prices indicated at 135,000-140,000 yuan

Thursday May 3

Price assessed at 135,000-140,000 yuan per tonne

10 tonnes sold at 140,000 yuan

5 tonnes sold at 135,000 yuan

20 tonnes purchased at 135,000 yuan

Offers at 140,000-145,000 yuan

Offer at 145,000 yuan (outlier)

Prices indicated at 140,000 yuan for 5 tonne lots

Prices indicated at 140,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 140,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 140,000 yuan

Learn more about Metal Bulletin’s lithium pricing methodology here and see the lithium price spotlight here.