Trade log May 2018: Lithium
Trade log for battery-grade lithium carbonate in China including trades, bids and offers reported to Metal Bulletin.
Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an in-warehouse China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.
Please click here for Metal Bulletin’s price assessment for lithium carbonate min 99.5% Li2CO3 battery grade, spot price range, ex-works China, in yuan per tonne.
Metal Bulletin’s lithium trade logs will be available on a weekly basis from May 25, 2018. As per our methodology, Metal Bulletin takes into account minimum lot sizes of five tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.
The exchange rate according to Oanda.com on Thursday May 31 was 135,000 yuan to $21,018.
Thursday May 31
Price assessed at 130,000-135,000 yuan per tonne
10 tonnes sold at 135,000 yuan
10 tonnes sold at 132,000 yuan
20 tonnes offered between 130,000-135,000 yuan
Material reportedly offered at 135,000 yuan
Deal heard between 130,000-140,000 yuan
Deal heard of 10 tonnes at 128,000 yuan
Deal heard at 130,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 130,000-135,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 130,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 130,000 yuan
Thursday May 24
Price assessed at 135,000-140,000 yuan per tonne
500 tonnes sold at 138,000 yuan
Five tonnes purchased at 135,000 yuan
Material reportedly bought at 135,000 yuan
100 tonnes offered at 130,000 yuan (outlier)
20 tonnes offered at 140,000 yuan
20 tonnes bid at 130,000 yuan (outlier)
Material reportedly offered at 140,000 yuan
Deal heard between 130,000 yuan and 132,000 yuan (outlier)
Offer at 138,000-140,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 135,000 yuan for lot of 20 tonnes
Prices indicated at 135,000-140,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 135,000 yuan
Thursday May 17
Price assessed at 135,000-140,000 yuan per tonne
100 tonnes sold at 140,000 yuan
20 tonnes offered at 140,000-142,000 yuan
Offer at 140,000 yuan
Offers in the range of 135,000-140,000 yuan
Offer at 140,000 yuan
Prices indicated in the range of 135,000-140,000 yuan for lots of 20 tonnes
Prices indicated at 135,000 yuan for lots of 20 tonnes
Prices indicated at 135,000-140,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 135,000-140,000 yuan
Thursday May 10
Price assessed at 135,000-140,000 yuan per tonne
10 tonnes purchased at 135,000 yuan
Material reportedly sold at 140,000 yuan
20 tonnes offered at 145,000 yuan
Offer at 140,000 yuan
Offer at 140,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 135,000-140,000 yuan for lots of 20 tonnes
Prices indicated at 135,000-140,000 yuan
Thursday May 3
Price assessed at 135,000-140,000 yuan per tonne
10 tonnes sold at 140,000 yuan
5 tonnes sold at 135,000 yuan
20 tonnes purchased at 135,000 yuan
Offers at 140,000-145,000 yuan
Offer at 145,000 yuan (outlier)
Prices indicated at 140,000 yuan for 5 tonne lots
Prices indicated at 140,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 140,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 140,000 yuan
Learn more about Metal Bulletin’s lithium pricing methodology here and see the lithium price spotlight here.