Trade log May 2019: Lithium

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.

Fastmarkets prices

Click here for Fastmarkets price assessment for lithium carbonate min 99.5% Li2CO3 battery grade, spot price range, ex-works China, yuan per tonne.

Fastmarkets lithium trade logs are available on a weekly basis every Friday after the weekly spot market assessments conducted every Thursday at 4pm.

As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.

In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.

The exchange rate according to Oanda.com on Monday May 27 was 74,000 yuan to $10,722.



Thursday May 30 - 74,000-78,000 yuan per tonne

Sale indicated at 74,000-75,000 yuan

Offer indicated at 78,000-79,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000-76,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 76,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000-75,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000-75,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-72,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-72,000 yuan

Thursday May 23 - 74,000-78,000 yuan per tonne

Purchase of 20 tonnes indicated at 74,000-75,000 yuan

Sale of 50 tonnes indicated at 78,000 yuan

Offer indicated at 78,000-79,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000-76,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000-76,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-75,000 yuan

Thursday May 16 - 70,000-78,000 yuan per tonne

Purchase of 300 tonnes indicated at 74,000-75,000 yuan

Purchase of 30 tonnes indicated at 74,000-75,000 yuan

Purchase of 10 tonnes indicated at 74,000 yuan

Offer indicated at 70,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 78,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-78,000 yuan

Thursday May 9 - 70,000-78,000 yuan per tonne

Offer indicated at 78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 78,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 70,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 74,000 yuan

