Trade log May 2020: Lithium

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.

Fastmarkets prices

Click here for Fastmarkets price assessment for lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price range exw China, yuan/tonne.

Fastmarkets lithium trade logs are available on a weekly basis every Friday after the weekly spot market assessments conducted every Thursday at 4pm.

As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.

In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.

The exchange rate on Monday May 25 was 41,000 yuan to $5,745.

Thursday May 28 - 41,000-44,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 41,000 yuan

Offer reported at 43,000-44,000 yuan

Offer reported at 44,000-45,000 yuan

Deal concluded for 10 tonnes at 39,000 yuan

Deals concluded for 250 tonnes at 41,000 yuan

Price indicated at 41,000-44,000 yuan

Price indicated at 40,000-41,000 yuan

Price indicated at 41,000-44,000 yuan

Price indicated at 42,500 yuan

Price indicated at 41,000 yuan

Price indicated at 41,000-42,000 yuan

Price indicated at 41,000-43,000 yuan

Price indicated at 41,000-42,000 yuan



Thursday May 21 - 41,000-44,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 43,000 yuan

Offer reported at 44,000 yuan

Offer reported at 45,000 yuan

Price indicated at 41,000 yuan

Price indicated at 41,000-43,000 yuan

Price indicated at 41,000-42,000 yuan

Price indicated at 41,000-43,000 yuan

Price indicated at 45,000 yuan

Price indicated at 41,000-43,000 yuan

Price indicated at 41,000-43,000 yuan

Price indicated at 39,000 yuan



Thursday May 14 - 41,000-44,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 43,000 yuan

Offer reported at 45,000 yuan

Offer reported at 44,000-45,000 yuan

Price indicated at 41,000-44,000 yuan

Price indicated at 41,000-43,000 yuan

Price indicated at 41,000-44,000 yuan

Price indicated at 41,000-44,000 yuan

Price indicated at 41,000-43,000 yuan

Price indicated at 41,000-42,000 yuan

Price indicated at 39,500-40,000 yuan

Thursday May 7 - 42,000-45,000 yuan per tonne

- Offer reported at 42,000-43,000 yuan

- Offer reported at 44,000-45,000 yuan

- Offer reported at 45,000 yuan

- Offer reported at 45,000-48,000 yuan

- Deal heard at 39,500-40,000 yuan

- Price indicated at 43,000 yuan

- Price indicated at 42,000-45,000 yuan

- Price indicated at 42,000-43,000 yuan

- Price indicated at 42,000-45,000 yuan

- Price indicated at 42,000-43,000 yuan

- Price indicated at 40,000 yuan

Learn more about Fastmarkets’ lithium pricing methodology here and see the lithium price spotlight here.

