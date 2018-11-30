Trade log November 2018: Lithium

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.

Fastmarkets prices

Click here for Fastmarkets price assessment for lithium carbonate min 99.5% Li2CO3 battery grade, spot price range, ex-works China, yuan per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ lithium trade logs are available on a weekly basis every Friday after the weekly spot market assessments conducted every Thursday at 4pm. As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.

In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.

The exchange rate according to Oanda.com on Monday November 26 was 74,000 yuan to $10,648.

Thursday November 29 - 74,000-83,000 yuan per tonne

40 tonnes sold at 83,000 yuan

5 tonnes offered at 81,000 yuan

Offer reported at 83,000 yuan

Offer reported between 80,000-85,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 82,000-83,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 78,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 78,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 74,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 74,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 76,000 yuan

Thursday November 22 - 74,000-83,000 yuan per tonne

40 tonnes sold at 83,000 yuan

28 tonnes sold between 81,000-82,000 yuan

10 tonnes purchased at 76,000 yuan

Offer reported at 85,000 yuan

Offer reported between 83,000-85,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-85,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 74,000-83,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 74,000-83,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 78,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 74,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 74,000-80,000 yuan

Thursday November 15 - 74,000-83,000 yuan per tonne

100 tonnes sold at 83,000 yuan

10 tonnes sold between 81,000-82,000 yuan

1 Tonne sold between 85,000-86,000 yuan (outlier)

Offer reported at 85,000 yuan

Offer reported at 85,000 yuan

Prices indicated for 20 tonnes between 75,000-85,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 74,000-83,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 78,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 78,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 74,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 78,000 yuan

Thursday November 8 - 74,000-83,000 yuan per tonne

20 tonnes sold at 80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 80,000-83,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 76,000-83,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 74,000-83,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 74,000-83,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 74,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-77,000 yuan

Thursday November 1 - 74,000-83,000 yuan per tonne

30 tonnes sold at 83,000 yuan

Offer reported at 85,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 74,000-83,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 80,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 78,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 78,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 74,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 74,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 74,000-78,000 yuan

Learn more about Fastmarkets’ lithium pricing methodology here and see the lithium price spotlight here.