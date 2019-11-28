Trade log November 2019: Lithium

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.

Fastmarkets prices

Click here for Fastmarkets price assessment for lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price range exw China, yuan/tonne.

Fastmarkets lithium trade logs are available on a weekly basis after the weekly spot market assessments conducted every Thursday at 4pm.

As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.

In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.

The exchange rate on Monday November 25 was 52,000 yuan to $7,391.

Thursday November 28 - 52,000-55,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 55,000-56,000 yuan

Offer reported at 56,000 yuan

Sale reported at 55,000 yuan

Price indicated at 52,000-55,000 yuan

Price indicated at 53,000-55,000 yuan

Price indicated at 51,000-52,000 yuan

Price indicated at 52,000-53,000 yuan

Price indicated at 52,000-55000 yuan

Price indicated at 52,000-55,000 yuan

Price indicated at 53,000-54,000 yuan

Thursday November 21 - 52,000-55,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 55,000-57,000 yuan

Offer reported at 58,000 yuan

Purchase of 10 tonnes at 54,000 yuan

Sale reported at 55,000-56,000 yuan

Sale reported at 55,000 yuan

Deal heard at 52,000 yuan

Price indicated at 53,000-55,000 yuan

Price indicated at 54,000-55,000 yuan

Price indicated at 52,000-55,000 yuan

Price indicated at 52,000-55,000 yuan

Price indicated at 52,000-55000 yuan

Price indicated at 52,000-55,000 yuan



Thursday November 14 - 53,000-56,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 56,000 yuan

Offer reported at 58,000 yuan

Price indicated at 53,000-56,000 yuan

Price indicated at 53,000-55,000 yuan

Price indicated at 53,000-55,000 yuan

Price indicated at 53,000-55,000 yuan

Price indicated at 54,000-56000 yuan

Price indicated at 54,000-56,000 yuan

Price indicated at 55,000 yuan

Thursday November 7 - 54,000-57,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 56,000 yuan

Offer reported at 58,000 yuan

Purchase of 10 tonnes at 55,000 yuan

Price indicated at 54,000-55,000 yuan

Price indicated at 54,000-57,000 yuan

Price indicated at 54,000-56,000 yuan

Price indicated at 54,000-56000 yuan

Price indicated at 54,000-56000 yuan

Price indicated at 54,000-57,000 yuan

Price indicated at 53,000-55,000 yuan

Learn more about Fastmarkets’ lithium pricing methodology here and see the lithium price spotlight here.