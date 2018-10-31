Trade log October 2018: Cobalt
Cobalt trade log including business, bids and offers reported to Fastmarkets MB.
Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per lb on an in-warehouse basis. Delivered prices are netted back.
Fastmarkets MB prices
In light of feedback received as part of the consultation on its international cobalt price specifications, Fastmarkets MB will change the names of its benchmark in-warehouse Rotterdam assessments from January 2019. Click here for details.
Wednesday October 31
High-grade - $33.50-34.50
About 5 tonnes sold at $32.50 (offgrade)
Bid at about $33.35
Material reportedly sold at $34.45
Offer for 10 tonnes at $33.40
Offer for 10 tonnes at $33.85
Prices indicated at $33.50-34
Prices indicated at $33.50-34
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.50
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.50
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.50
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.50
Prices indicated at $33.60
Prices indicated at $34.50-35
Small tonnage sold at $35 (below minimum tonnage)
Low-grade - $33.50-34.45
Material reportedly sold at $33.50 (material outside Fastmarkets’ specs)
Prices indicated at $32 (material outside Fastmarkets’ specs)
Prices indicated at $32.50 (material outside Fastmarkets’ specs)
Prices indicated at $33.50
Prices indicated at $33.50-34
Prices indicated at $33.50-34
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.45
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.45
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.45
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.45
Prices indicated at $33.60-34.70
Small tonnage offered at about $36
Small tonnage sold at $33.50
Small tonnage sold at $33.70
Friday October 26
High-grade - $33.50-34.50
About 3 tonnes sold at $33.60
About 9 tonnes sold at $32.50 (outlier)
About 5 tonnes sold at $32.40 (outlier)
Offer for 2 tonnes at $34.60
Bid for 4 tonnes at $32.50
Prices indicated at $33.70-34.70
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.50
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.50
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.50
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.50
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.50
Prices indicated at $32.50-33.50
Low-grade - $33.50-34.45
About 1 tonne sold at $33.65
About 2 tonne sold at $33.60
Offer for 5 tonnes at $33.20-33.40 (outlier)
Prices indicated at $33.70-34.65
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.45
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.45
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.45
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.45
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.45
Wednesday October 24
High-grade - $33.50-34.50
About 5 tonnes sold at $34.55
About 2 tonnes sold at $34.45
About 1 tonne sold at $33.48
About 2 tonne sold at $33.50 (outlier)
About 1 tonne sold at $33.25 (outlier)
About 1 tonne sold at $31 (outlier)
Offer for 24 tonnes at $32.50 (outlier)
Offer for 5 tonnes at $32.50 (outlier)
Prices indicated at $33.80-34.55
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Low-grade - $33.50-34.45
About 2 tonnes sold at $34.45
About 2 tonnes sold at $33.65
About 2 tonnes sold at $33.50
About 1 tonne sold at $31 (outlier)
Bid for 2 tonnes at $33 (outlier)
Bid for 5 tonnes at $35 (outlier)
Offer for 5 tonnes at $34.60
Offer for 11 tonnes at $33.75
Offer for 2 tonnes at $33.75
Deal heard reported between $33.65-33.70
Prices indicated at $33.80-34.80
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Friday October 19
High-grade - $33.50-34.40
About 5 tonnes sold at $34.40
Offer for large tonnage at $34
Offer for small tonnage at $33.80
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.80-33.90
Prices indicated at $33.80-34.80
Prices indicated at $34.40
Small tonnage sold at $33.50 (offgrade)
Low-grade - $33.50-34.40
Offer at about $35.55
Offer for small tonnage at $33.50
Offer for small tonnage at about $33.80
Offer for small tonnage at about $34.25
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Wednesday October 17
High-grade - $33.50-34.40
About 5 tonnes sold at about $31 (offgrade)
Offer for large tonnage at $34.80
Offer for small tonnage at $34.30
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.50
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.50
Prices indicated at $33.70-34.80
Small tonnage sold at $33.60
Small tonnage sold at $33.70
Small tonnage sold at about $33.55
Low-grade - $33.50-34.40
Bid at $32
Offer for about 5 tonnes at $33.90
Offer for about 5 tonnes at about $33.85
Offer for small tonnage at $34.10
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.50
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.50
Prices indicated at $33.80-34.90
Small tonnage reported sold at $33.90 (material outside Fastmarkets specification)
Small tonnage sold at $33.15 (material outside Fastmarkets specification)
Small tonnage sold at about $33.50
Friday October 12
High-grade - $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.70-34.80
Low-grade - $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.80-34.20
Small tonnage sold at $33.30 (material outside Fastmarkets specification)
Small tonnage sold at $33.50 (material outside Fastmarkets specification)
Small tonnage sold at $33.60
Small tonnage sold at about $33.90
Wednesday October 10
High-grade - $33.50-34.40
Offer at $35
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.70-34.80
Prices indicated at $34
Small tonnage sold at $34.80
Low-grade - $33.50-34.40
Offers at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.75
Prices indicated at $34
Small tonnage reported sold at $35.50
Small tonnage sold at $36
Small tonnage sold at $36 (below minimum tonnage)
Small tonnage sold at about $33.45
Small tonnage sold at about $33.55
Friday October 5
High-grade - $33.50-34.40
Offer for 10 tonnes at $33.80
Prices indicated at $33.50
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40
Prices indicated at $33.80-34.90
Low-grade - $33.50-34.40
7 tonnes sold at $34.50
About 10 tonnes sold at about $32 (material outside Fastmarkets specification)
Offer for small tonnage at $32
Offer for small tonnage at about $34.30
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.25
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.25
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.25
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.25
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.25
Prices indicated at $33.60-33.70
Prices indicated at $34
Small tonnage reported sold at about $32
Small tonnage sold at $33.50
Small tonnage sold at about $33.95
Wednesday October 3
High-grade - $33.50-34.40
About 5 tonnes sold at $33.60
Offer at $33.50
Offer at $35
Offer for about 5 tonnes at $33.50
Offers at $33-33.30
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.25
Prices indicated at $33.60-34.50
Prices indicated at $33.60-34.50
Prices indicated at $33.60-34.50
Prices indicated at $33.60-34.50
Prices indicated at $33.70-34.90
Small sale at $33.50
Low-grade - $33.50-34.25
Offer at $33.50
Offer for about 5 tonnes at $33.50
Offer for about 5 tonnes at $34
Offer for small tonnage at $34.95
Offers at $33.50-33.60 (material outside Fastmarkets specification)
Offers at $33.80-33.90
Offers at $33-33.30
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.25
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.25
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.25
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.25
Prices indicated at $33.50-34.25
Prices indicated at $33.60-33.90
Prices indicated at $33.80-33.90