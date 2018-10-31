Trade log October 2018: Cobalt

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per lb on an in-warehouse basis. Delivered prices are netted back.

Fastmarkets MB prices

Click here for Fastmarkets MB’s price assessment for low-grade cobalt, in-warehouse, $ per lb

Click here for Fastmarkets MB’s price assessment for high-grade cobalt, in-warehouse, $ per lb

In light of feedback received as part of the consultation on its international cobalt price specifications, Fastmarkets MB will change the names of its benchmark in-warehouse Rotterdam assessments from January 2019. Click here for details.

Wednesday October 31

High-grade - $33.50-34.50

About 5 tonnes sold at $32.50 (offgrade)

Bid at about $33.35

Material reportedly sold at $34.45

Offer for 10 tonnes at $33.40

Offer for 10 tonnes at $33.85

Prices indicated at $33.50-34

Prices indicated at $33.60

Prices indicated at $34.50-35

Small tonnage sold at $35 (below minimum tonnage)



Low-grade - $33.50-34.45

Material reportedly sold at $33.50 (material outside Fastmarkets’ specs)

Prices indicated at $32 (material outside Fastmarkets’ specs)

Prices indicated at $32.50 (material outside Fastmarkets’ specs)

Prices indicated at $33.50

Prices indicated at $33.50-34.45

Prices indicated at $33.60-34.70

Small tonnage offered at about $36

Small tonnage sold at $33.50

Small tonnage sold at $33.70

Friday October 26

High-grade - $33.50-34.50

About 3 tonnes sold at $33.60

About 9 tonnes sold at $32.50 (outlier)

About 5 tonnes sold at $32.40 (outlier)

Offer for 2 tonnes at $34.60

Bid for 4 tonnes at $32.50

Prices indicated at $33.70-34.70

Prices indicated at $32.50-33.50

Low-grade - $33.50-34.45

About 1 tonne sold at $33.65

About 2 tonne sold at $33.60

Offer for 5 tonnes at $33.20-33.40 (outlier)

Prices indicated at $33.70-34.65

Wednesday October 24

High-grade - $33.50-34.50

About 5 tonnes sold at $34.55

About 2 tonnes sold at $34.45

About 1 tonne sold at $33.48

About 2 tonne sold at $33.50 (outlier)

About 1 tonne sold at $33.25 (outlier)

About 1 tonne sold at $31 (outlier)

Offer for 24 tonnes at $32.50 (outlier)

Offer for 5 tonnes at $32.50 (outlier)

Prices indicated at $33.80-34.55

Low-grade - $33.50-34.45

About 2 tonnes sold at $34.45

About 2 tonnes sold at $33.65

About 2 tonnes sold at $33.50

About 1 tonne sold at $31 (outlier)

Bid for 2 tonnes at $33 (outlier)

Bid for 5 tonnes at $35 (outlier)

Offer for 5 tonnes at $34.60

Offer for 11 tonnes at $33.75

Offer for 2 tonnes at $33.75

Deal heard reported between $33.65-33.70

Prices indicated at $33.80-34.80

Friday October 19

High-grade - $33.50-34.40

About 5 tonnes sold at $34.40

Offer for large tonnage at $34

Offer for small tonnage at $33.80

Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40

Prices indicated at $33.80-33.90

Prices indicated at $33.80-34.80

Prices indicated at $34.40

Small tonnage sold at $33.50 (offgrade)

Low-grade - $33.50-34.40

Offer at about $35.55

Offer for small tonnage at $33.50

Offer for small tonnage at about $33.80

Offer for small tonnage at about $34.25

Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40

Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40



Wednesday October 17

High-grade - $33.50-34.40

About 5 tonnes sold at about $31 (offgrade)

Offer for large tonnage at $34.80

Offer for small tonnage at $34.30

Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40

Prices indicated at $33.50-34.50

Prices indicated at $33.50-34.50

Prices indicated at $33.70-34.80

Small tonnage sold at $33.60

Small tonnage sold at $33.70

Small tonnage sold at about $33.55

Low-grade - $33.50-34.40

Bid at $32

Offer for about 5 tonnes at $33.90

Offer for about 5 tonnes at about $33.85

Offer for small tonnage at $34.10

Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40

Prices indicated at $33.50-34.50

Prices indicated at $33.50-34.50

Prices indicated at $33.80-34.90

Small tonnage reported sold at $33.90 (material outside Fastmarkets specification)

Small tonnage sold at $33.15 (material outside Fastmarkets specification)

Small tonnage sold at about $33.50

Friday October 12

High-grade - $33.50-34.40

Prices indicated at $33.50

Prices indicated at $33.70-34.80

Low-grade - $33.50-34.40

Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40

Prices indicated at $33.80-34.20

Small tonnage sold at $33.30 (material outside Fastmarkets specification)

Small tonnage sold at $33.50 (material outside Fastmarkets specification)

Small tonnage sold at $33.60

Small tonnage sold at about $33.90

Wednesday October 10

High-grade - $33.50-34.40

Offer at $35

Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40

Prices indicated at $33.70-34.80

Prices indicated at $34

Small tonnage sold at $34.80

Low-grade - $33.50-34.40

Offers at $33.50-34.40

Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40

Prices indicated at $33.50-34.75

Prices indicated at $34

Small tonnage reported sold at $35.50

Small tonnage sold at $36

Small tonnage sold at $36 (below minimum tonnage)

Small tonnage sold at about $33.45

Small tonnage sold at about $33.55

Friday October 5

High-grade - $33.50-34.40

Offer for 10 tonnes at $33.80

Prices indicated at $33.50

Prices indicated at $33.50-34.40

Prices indicated at $33.80-34.90

Low-grade - $33.50-34.40

7 tonnes sold at $34.50

About 10 tonnes sold at about $32 (material outside Fastmarkets specification)

Offer for small tonnage at $32

Offer for small tonnage at about $34.30

Prices indicated at $33.50-34.25

Prices indicated at $33.60-33.70

Prices indicated at $34

Small tonnage reported sold at about $32

Small tonnage sold at $33.50

Small tonnage sold at about $33.95

Wednesday October 3

High-grade - $33.50-34.40

About 5 tonnes sold at $33.60

Offer at $33.50

Offer at $35

Offer for about 5 tonnes at $33.50

Offers at $33-33.30

Prices indicated at $33.50-34.25

Prices indicated at $33.60-34.50

Prices indicated at $33.70-34.90

Small sale at $33.50

Low-grade - $33.50-34.25

Offer at $33.50

Offer for about 5 tonnes at $33.50

Offer for about 5 tonnes at $34

Offer for small tonnage at $34.95

Offers at $33.50-33.60 (material outside Fastmarkets specification)

Offers at $33.80-33.90

Offers at $33-33.30

Prices indicated at $33.50-34.25

Prices indicated at $33.60-33.90

Prices indicated at $33.80-33.90

