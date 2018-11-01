Trade log October 2018: Cobalt sulfate

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are yuan per tonne on an ex-works basis. In addition, cobalt sulfate, Co 20.5% min, China ex-works, adjustment to low-grade cobalt low-end price at Co 20.5% basis, $/Ib is showed in the bracket, at $ per lb basis.

Wednesday October 31

New price at 84,000-87,000 yuan per tonne (discount at $2-2.17 per lb)

Offer at about 87,000-88,000 yuan per tonne

Offer at about 85,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 88,000-89,000 yuan per tonne

Small tonnages sold at about 84,000-85,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 83,000-85,000 yuan per tonne

Small tonnages sold at about 87,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 85,000 yuan per tonne

Offer at about 85,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at about 83,000 yuan per tonne

Offer at about 83,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 89,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 88,000 yuan per tonne

Friday October 26

New price at 86,000-89,000 yuan per tonne (discount at $1.88-2.05 per lb)

Small tonnages sold at about 86,500 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 87,000-91,000 yuan per tonne

Deal heard at about 85,000 yuan per tonne

Offer at about 83,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 87,000-88,000 yuan per tonne

Deal heard at about 84,000 yuan per tonne

Offer at about 86,000-87,000 yuan per tonne

Price indated at 85,000-86,000 yuan per tonne

Small tonnages sold at about 87,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 87,000 yuan per tonne

Wednesday October 24

New price at 87,000-91,000 yuan per tonne (discount at $1.75-1.98 per lb)

Offer at about 88,000-89,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 91,000 yuan per tonne

Offer at about 87,000 yuan per tonne

Offer at about 88,000 yuan per tonne

Large tonnages sold at about 89,000-90,000 yuan per tonne

Small tonnages sold at about 95,000 yuan per tonne

Deal heard at about 85,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 88,000 yuan per tonne

Offer at about 86,000-87,000 yuan per tonne

Deal heard at about 86,000-87,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 91,000 yuan per tonne

Friday October 19

Price unchanged at 88,000-92,000 yuan per tonne (discount at $1.69-1.92 per lb)

Price indicated at 88,000-90,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 88,000-92,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 88,000-92,000 yuan per tonne

Offer at about 90,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 86,000-88,000 yuan per tonne

Small tonnages sold at about 90,000-92,000 yuan per tonne

Wednesday October 17

New price at 88,000-92,000 yuan per tonne (discount at $1.68-1.91 per lb)

Offer at about 90,000-91,000 yuan per tonne

Bid at about 90,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 92,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne

Small tonnages sold at about 90,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 92,000-93,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 90,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 90,000 yuan per tonne

Offer at about 90,000 yuan per tonne

Bid at about 88,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 90,000 yuan per tonne

Offer at about 89,000-90,000 yuan per tonne

Offer at about 88,000-90,000 yuan per tonne

Friday October 12

Price unchanged at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne (discount at $1.57-1.79 per lb)

Small tonnages sold at about 90,000-92,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne

Offer at about 92,000-93,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 90,000-92,000 yuan per tonne

Deal heard at 94,000-95,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 90,000 yuan per tonne

Offer at about 90,000 yuan per tonne

Offer at about 90,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 90,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne

Offer at about 90,000-93,000 yuan per tonne

Deal heard at 92,000 yuan per tonne

Wednesday October 10

Price unchanged at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne (discount at $1.57-1.79 per lb)

Price indicated at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne

Price indicated at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne

Friday October 5

Price rolled over at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne (discount at $1.54-1.77 per lb)



Wednesday October 3

Price rolled over at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne (discount at $1.54-1.77 per lb)