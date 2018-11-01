Trade log October 2018: Cobalt sulfate
Chinese cobalt sulfate trade log including business, bids and offers reported to Fastmarkets.
Unless otherwise stated, all prices are yuan per tonne on an ex-works basis. In addition, cobalt sulfate, Co 20.5% min, China ex-works, adjustment to low-grade cobalt low-end price at Co 20.5% basis, $/Ib is showed in the bracket, at $ per lb basis.
Fastmarkets MB prices
Wednesday October 31
New price at 84,000-87,000 yuan per tonne (discount at $2-2.17 per lb)
Offer at about 87,000-88,000 yuan per tonne
Offer at about 85,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 88,000-89,000 yuan per tonne
Small tonnages sold at about 84,000-85,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 83,000-85,000 yuan per tonne
Small tonnages sold at about 87,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 85,000 yuan per tonne
Offer at about 85,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at about 83,000 yuan per tonne
Offer at about 83,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 89,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 88,000 yuan per tonne
Friday October 26
New price at 86,000-89,000 yuan per tonne (discount at $1.88-2.05 per lb)
Small tonnages sold at about 86,500 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 87,000-91,000 yuan per tonne
Deal heard at about 85,000 yuan per tonne
Offer at about 83,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 87,000-88,000 yuan per tonne
Deal heard at about 84,000 yuan per tonne
Offer at about 86,000-87,000 yuan per tonne
Price indated at 85,000-86,000 yuan per tonne
Small tonnages sold at about 87,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 87,000 yuan per tonne
Wednesday October 24
New price at 87,000-91,000 yuan per tonne (discount at $1.75-1.98 per lb)
Offer at about 88,000-89,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 91,000 yuan per tonne
Offer at about 87,000 yuan per tonne
Offer at about 88,000 yuan per tonne
Large tonnages sold at about 89,000-90,000 yuan per tonne
Small tonnages sold at about 95,000 yuan per tonne
Deal heard at about 85,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 88,000 yuan per tonne
Offer at about 86,000-87,000 yuan per tonne
Deal heard at about 86,000-87,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 91,000 yuan per tonne
Friday October 19
Price unchanged at 88,000-92,000 yuan per tonne (discount at $1.69-1.92 per lb)
Price indicated at 88,000-90,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 88,000-92,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 88,000-92,000 yuan per tonne
Offer at about 90,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 86,000-88,000 yuan per tonne
Small tonnages sold at about 90,000-92,000 yuan per tonne
Wednesday October 17
New price at 88,000-92,000 yuan per tonne (discount at $1.68-1.91 per lb)
Offer at about 90,000-91,000 yuan per tonne
Bid at about 90,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 92,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne
Small tonnages sold at about 90,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 92,000-93,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 90,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 90,000 yuan per tonne
Offer at about 90,000 yuan per tonne
Bid at about 88,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 90,000 yuan per tonne
Offer at about 89,000-90,000 yuan per tonne
Offer at about 88,000-90,000 yuan per tonne
Friday October 12
Price unchanged at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne (discount at $1.57-1.79 per lb)
Small tonnages sold at about 90,000-92,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne
Offer at about 92,000-93,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 90,000-92,000 yuan per tonne
Deal heard at 94,000-95,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 90,000 yuan per tonne
Offer at about 90,000 yuan per tonne
Offer at about 90,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 90,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne
Offer at about 90,000-93,000 yuan per tonne
Deal heard at 92,000 yuan per tonne
Wednesday October 10
Price unchanged at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne (discount at $1.57-1.79 per lb)
Price indicated at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne
Price indicated at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne
Friday October 5
Price rolled over at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne (discount at $1.54-1.77 per lb)
Wednesday October 3
Price rolled over at 90,000-94,000 yuan per tonne (discount at $1.54-1.77 per lb)