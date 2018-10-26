Trade log October 2018: Lithium

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.

Fastmarkets prices

Click here for Fastmarkets’ price assessment for lithium carbonate min 99.5% Li2CO3 battery grade, spot price range, ex-works China, yuan per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ lithium trade logs are available on a weekly basis every Friday after the weekly spot market assessments conducted every Thursday at 4pm. As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.

In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.

The exchange rate according to Oanda.com on Monday October 22 was 74,000 yuan to $10,659.

Thursday October 25 - 74,000-83,000 yuan per tonne

25 tonnes sold at 82,000 yuan

15 tonnes sold at 83,000 yuan

Purchase reportedly between 74,000-78,000 yuans

Offer at 85,000 yuan

Offer between 83,000-84,000 yuans

Offer between 78,000-82,000 yuans

Offer at 76,000 yuan

Prices heard at 84,000 yuan

Prices heard between 78,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 80,000-90,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 80,000-85,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 78,000-85,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 78,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 72,000-80,000 yuan

Thursday October 18 - 72,000-80,000 yuan per tonne

5 tonnes purchased at 76,000 yuan

Purchases between 74,000-78,000 yuans

Offer of 200 tonnes at 85,000 yuan

Offer of 50 tonnes at 84,000 yuan

Offer at 85,000 yuan

Offer at 76,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 80,000-85,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 78,000-85,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-85,000 yuan

Prices indicated at 80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 72,000-80,000 yuan

Thursday October 11 - 72,000-80,000 yuan per tonne

200 tonnes purchased between 73,000-75,000 yuan

100 tonnes sold at 72,000 yuan

30 tonnes sold between 78,000-80,000 yuan

20 tonnes sold between 75,000-80,000 yuan

5 tonnes purchased at 78,000 yuan (outlier)

Offer of material between 73,000-74,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 70,000-78,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 75,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 70,000-80,000 yuan

Prices indicated between 70,000-75,000 yuan

