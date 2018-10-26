Trade log October 2018: Lithium
Trade log for battery-grade lithium carbonate in China including trades, bids and offers reported to Fastmarkets.
Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.
Fastmarkets prices
Fastmarkets’ lithium trade logs are available on a weekly basis every Friday after the weekly spot market assessments conducted every Thursday at 4pm. As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.
In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.
The exchange rate according to Oanda.com on Monday October 22 was 74,000 yuan to $10,659.
Thursday October 25 - 74,000-83,000 yuan per tonne
25 tonnes sold at 82,000 yuan
15 tonnes sold at 83,000 yuan
Purchase reportedly between 74,000-78,000 yuans
Offer at 85,000 yuan
Offer between 83,000-84,000 yuans
Offer between 78,000-82,000 yuans
Offer at 76,000 yuan
Prices heard at 84,000 yuan
Prices heard between 78,000-80,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 80,000-90,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 80,000-85,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 78,000-85,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 78,000-80,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 75,000-80,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 72,000-80,000 yuan
Thursday October 18 - 72,000-80,000 yuan per tonne
5 tonnes purchased at 76,000 yuan
Purchases between 74,000-78,000 yuans
Offer of 200 tonnes at 85,000 yuan
Offer of 50 tonnes at 84,000 yuan
Offer at 85,000 yuan
Offer at 76,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 80,000-85,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 78,000-85,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 75,000-85,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 80,000 yuan
Prices indicated at 80,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 72,000-80,000 yuan
Thursday October 11 - 72,000-80,000 yuan per tonne
200 tonnes purchased between 73,000-75,000 yuan
100 tonnes sold at 72,000 yuan
30 tonnes sold between 78,000-80,000 yuan
20 tonnes sold between 75,000-80,000 yuan
5 tonnes purchased at 78,000 yuan (outlier)
Offer of material between 73,000-74,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 75,000-80,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 75,000-80,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 70,000-78,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 70,000-78,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 75,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 70,000-80,000 yuan
Prices indicated between 70,000-75,000 yuan
