Trade log October 2019: Lithium

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.

Fastmarkets prices

Click here for Fastmarkets price assessment for lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price range exw China, yuan/tonne.

Fastmarkets lithium trade logs are available on a weekly basis every Friday after the weekly spot market assessments conducted every Thursday at 4pm.

As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.

In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.

The exchange rate on Monday October 28 was 56,000 yuan to $7,924.



Thursday October 31 - 56,000-59,000 yuan per tonne

Offers reported at 58,000-59,000 yuan

Offers reported at 59,000 yuan

Purchase of 10 tonnes at 56,000 yuan

Sales reported at 58,000-59,000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-58,000 yuan

Price indicated at 54,000-56000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-58000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-58,000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-58,000 yuan

Thursday October 24 - 56,000-60,000 yuan per tonne

Offers reported at 60,000 yuan

Offer reported at 60,000-61,000 yuan

Deal heard at 54,000 yuan

Price indicated at 59,000-60,000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-58,000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-60000 yuan

Price indicated at 54,000-58000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-57,000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-58,000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-58,000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-57,000 yuan



Thursday October 17 - 56,000-60,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 60,000-61,000 yuan

Offers reported at 60,000 yuan

Sells reported at 60,000 yuan

Deal heard at 53,000-54,000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-58,000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-58,000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-58000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-58000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-60,000 yuan

Price indicated at 57,000 yuan

Thursday October 10 - 56,000-61,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 60,000-61,000 yuan

Offer reported at 61,000 yuan

Purchase of 5 tonnes at 57,000 yuan

Price indicated at 60,000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-58,000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-61,000 yuan

Price indicated at 54,000-58000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-60000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-60,000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-60000 yuan

Price indicated at 58,000-60000 yuan

