Trade log September 2016: Aluminium
The latest aluminium transactions, bids, offers and assessments for the month commencing September 1.
September 20
Europe: 1,250 tonnes of duty-paid aluminium sold at $126 per tonne
Europe: 100 tonnes of duty-paid aluminium sold at $125 per tonne
September 19
Europe: 1,500 tonnes of duty-unpaid aluminium sold at $65 per tonne
Europe: 500 tonnes of duty-unpaid aluminium sold at $80 per tonne
September 16
Japan: Cif Japan Q4 aluminium premium deals at $75 per tonne