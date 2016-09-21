Trade log September 2016: Aluminium

September 20

Europe: 1,250 tonnes of duty-paid aluminium sold at $126 per tonne

Europe: 100 tonnes of duty-paid aluminium sold at $125 per tonne

September 19

Europe: 1,500 tonnes of duty-unpaid aluminium sold at $65 per tonne

Europe: 500 tonnes of duty-unpaid aluminium sold at $80 per tonne

September 16

Japan: Cif Japan Q4 aluminium premium deals at $75 per tonne

