Trade log September 2019: Cobalt

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per lb on an in-warehouse (in-whs) basis. Delivered prices are netted back.

September 27, 2019

Alloy-grade – $18-18.50

Large tonnage sold at $17.95 (offgrade)

Large tonnage sold at $18.10

Material reported sold at $17.50-17.80

Offer for small tonnage at $18.80

Offer for small tonnage at $19

Prices indicated at $18.10-18.70

Prices indicated at $18-18.50

Small tonnage sold at $17.75

Standard-grade - $17.60-18.10

Large tonnage reported sold at about $17.90

Material reported sold at $17.45

Material reported sold at $17.80

Offer for large tonnage at $18.20

Offer for small tonnage at $17.95

Offer for small tonnage at $18

Offer for small tonnage at $18

Offer for small tonnage at $18-18.10

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.90

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.95

Offer for standard tonnage at $18.15

Offer for standard tonnage at $18.50

Offer for standard tonnage at about $18.10

Offer for standard tonnage at about $18.15

Prices indicated at $17.60-18.10

Prices indicated at $17.85-18.35

Prices indicated at $18.20

Small tonnage reported sold at $17.75

Small tonnage reported sold at about $17.90

Small tonnage sold at $17.50 (material outside Fastmarkets’ specifications)

Standard tonnage reported sold at about $18.25

Standard tonnage sold at about $18.10

September 25, 2019

Alloy-grade – $18-18.50

Large tonnage sold at $17.75 (offgrade)

Large tonnage sold at $18.05

Large tonnage sold at about $18.45 (forward)

Material reported sold at $18.45 (forward)

Material reported sold at $19

Offer at $18.75 (forward)

Offer for large tonnage at $18.25

Prices indicated at $17.90-18.70

Prices indicated at $18

Prices indicated at $18-18.50

Prices indicated at $18-19

Standard-grade - $17.60-18.10

Bid at $17.65

Bid at $18

Bid for standard tonnage at $17.60

Bids at $17.50-17.70

Offer at $17.75

Offer at $17.75-18

Offer at $18

Offer at $18.25

Offer at $18.50

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.60

Prices indicated at $17.40-17.70

Prices indicated at $17.50-18

Prices indicated at $17.50-18

Prices indicated at $17.60-18.30

Prices indicated at $17.75-18.40

Small tonnage sold at $17.75

Small tonnage sold at $17.85

Small tonnage sold at $18.75

Standard tonnage reported sold at $17.50

Standard tonnage sold at $17.85

September 20, 2019

Alloy-grade - $17.70-18.50

Large tonnage sold at $17.95

Offer at $17.25 (off-grade)

Offer at $18.50

Offer at $19.75

Offer at $20 (forward)

Prices indicated at $17.75-18.50

Small tonnage sold at $17.25 (off-grade)

Small tonnage sold at $17.65 (off-grade)

Small tonnage sold at $17.75 (off-grade, forward)

Small tonnage sold at about $17.70

Standard tonnage sold at $17.75

Standard-grade - $17.40-18.10

Bid at $17.50

Offer at $17.25

Offer at $17.50 (off-grade)

Offer at $18.10

Offer at $18.50

Offer at about $18

Prices indicated at $17.25-18.10

Prices indicated at $17.50-18

Prices indicated at $17.60-17.75

Prices indicated at $18

Small tonnage sold at $17.50

Standard tonnage sold at $17.40

Standard tonnage sold at $17.65

Standard tonnage sold at $17.75

September 18

Alloy-grade - $17.50-18.50

Bid at $17.50

Bid for standard tonnage at $17.30 (off-grade)

Offer at $17.50

Offer at $17.85

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.75 (off-grade)

Prices indicated at $17.25-18.40

Prices indicated at $17.45

Prices indicated at $17.50-18.50

Prices indicated at $18

Prices indicated at $18.50-18.60

Prices indicated at about $17.45-17.50

Small tonnage sold at $19.20

Standard-grade - $17.25-18.10

Bids at $17.40-17.50

Material reported sold at $16.20-16.30

Offer at $17.50

Offer at $17.50 (forward)

Offer at $17.75

Offer at $17.85

Offer for small tonnage at $17.90

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.85 (off-grade)

Offer for standard tonnage at $18

Offer for standard tonnage at $18.25

Offer for standard tonnage at $18.50

Offers at $17.80-17.85

Offers at $18-18.10

Prices indicated at $17.25-18

Prices indicated at $17.35

Prices indicated at $17-18

Small tonnage reported sold at $17.20-17.30 (less than minimum tonnage)

Small tonnage sold at $18.80

Small tonnage sold at about $18.65

Standard tonnage reported sold at about $17.90

Standard tonnage sold at $17.25

Standard tonnage sold at $17.45

Standard tonnage sold at $17.75

Standard tonnage sold at $17.90

September 13

Alloy-grade - $17.25-18.40

Large tonnage sold at $17.85

Offer for large tonnage at $18.50

Offer for standard tonnage at $18.90

Prices indicated at $17.25-18.40

Prices indicated at $17.50-18.50

Prices indicated at $17.65-18.50

Prices indicated at $18-19

Standard tonnage sold at $17.05

Standard tonnage sold at $17.25

Standard tonnage sold at $17.85

Standard-grade - $17-18

Bid for standard tonnage a $17.20

Bid for standard tonnage at $17.20

Bid for standard tonnage at $17.40

Offer for large tonnage at $18.50

Offer for small tonnage at $17.20

Offer for small tonnage at $17.90

Offer for small tonnage at $18

Offer for standard tonnage at $16.95

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.30

Prices indicated at $17

Prices indicated at $17.20-18

Prices indicated at $17.40-18.40

Prices indicated at $17.50-18

Prices indicated at $17.50-18

Prices indicated at $17-17.50

Prices indicated at $17-18

Prices indicated at $18

Small tonnage sold at $17

Small tonnage sold at $17

Small tonnage sold at $17.20

Small tonnage sold at $17.20

Small tonnage sold at $18.25 (less than minimum tonnage)

Standard tonnage sold at $17.40

September 11

Alloy-grade - $17.25-18.40

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.85

Large tonnage sold at $20.50 (forward)

Large tonnage sold at $20.25 (forward)

Prices indicated at $17.50-18.50

Prices indicated at $17.25-18.50

Bid for large tonnage at $17

Large tonnage sold at $17.25

Prices indicated at $17.05-18.05

Prices indicated at $17.05

Bid for standard tonnage at $17.80

Standard tonnage sold at $17.85 (off-grade)

Standard tonnage sold at $18.40

Prices indicated at $18.50-18.90

Offer for standard tonnage at $18.35

Offer at $19.30

Bid at $17.50

Prices indicated at $17.80-19.30

Small tonnage sold at $18.30

Prices indicated at $17.75-18.50

Standard tonnage sold at $18.35

Prices indicated at $17.50-18.35

Standard-grade - $17-18

Bid at $17.30

Bid for large tonnage at $17.50

Large tonnage reported sold at $18

Offer for large tonnage at $17.50

Offer for small tonnage at $17.30

Offer for small tonnage at $17.50

Offer for small tonnage at $17.90

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.20

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.90

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.90

Offer for standard tonnage at $17-17.85

Offer for standard tonnage at $18.10

Prices indicated at $17.10-17.50

Prices indicated at $17.25-18

Prices indicated at $17.40-18.25

Prices indicated at $17.50-18.10

Prices indicated at $17-17.50

Prices indicated at $17-17.50

Prices indicated at $17-17.70

Prices indicated at $17-17.75

Prices indicated at $17-18

Prices indicated at $1750-18.25

Prices indicated at $18-18.35

Small tonnage sold at $17.60

Small tonnage sold at $17.85 (off-grade)

Small tonnage sold at $18

Standard tonnage sold at $17

Standard tonnage sold at $17.10

Standard tonnage sold at $17.30

Standard tonnage sold at $17.50

Standard tonnage sold at $17.60

Standard tonnage sold at $17.65

September 6

Alloy-grade - $17.05-18.35

Large tonnage sold at $16.70 (off-grade)

Large tonnage sold at $16.90 (forward)

Large tonnage sold at $17.15

Offer for large tonnage at $19.50

Offer for standard tonnage at $18.50

Prices indicated at $17.05-18.05

Prices indicated at $17.25-18

Small tonnage sold at $17.25

Small tonnage sold at $17.90

Small tonnage sold at $18.05 (less than minimum tonnage)

Standard tonnage reported sold at $17.50

Standard tonnage sold at $17.05

Standard tonnage sold at $17.50

Standard tonnage sold at $18.35

Standard-grade - $16.80-17.50

Bid at $16.50

Bid at $16.80

Bid at $16.80-16.90

Offer at $16.80

Offer at $17

Offer at $17.10-17.20

Offer at $17.65

Offer for large tonnage at $17.15

Offer for standard tonnage at $16.95

Offer for standard tonnage at $18

Prices indicated at $16.65-17.30

Prices indicated at $16.65-17.50

Prices indicated at $17

Prices indicated at $17

Prices indicated at $17

Small tonnage sold at $18.50

Standard tonnage sold at $16.65

Standard tonnage sold at $17.10

Standard tonnage sold at $17.15

Standard tonnage sold at $17.50

September 4

Alloy-grade - $17.05-18.05

Bid at $18

Large tonnage sold at $18.05

Offer at $15.85 (forward)

Offer at $16.50

Offer at $17.85-18.20

Offer at $18.30

Offer for large tonnage at $18.50

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.10

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.60-17.70

Offers at $18-18.50

Prices indicated at $16.50-17.50

Prices indicated at $17.25-18

Prices indicated at $17-17.50

Prices indicated at $17-18

Prices indicated at $17-18

Prices indicated at $18-18.50

Small tonnage sold at $16.50

Standard tonnage reported sold at $16.50 (off-grade)

Standard tonnage reported sold at $18.50

Standard-grade - $16.65-17.50

Bid at $17

Bid at $17.20

Bid for standard tonnage at $16.65 (off-grade)

Large tonnage sold at $16.70-16.80

Material reported sold at $17.90-18

Offer at $17

Offer at $17.80-17.85

Offer for large tonnage at $17.50

Offer for small tonnage at $16.75 (material outside Fastmarkets’ specifications)

Offer for standard tonnage at $16.65

Offer for standard tonnage at $16.75 (off-grade)

Offer for standard tonnage at $17

Offer for standard tonnage at $17

Offer for standard tonnage at $17.10

Offer for standard tonnage at $18

Prices indicated at $16.50-17.50

Prices indicated at $16.50-17.50

Prices indicated at $16.50-17.50

Prices indicated at $16.50-18

Prices indicated at $16.70-17.50

Prices indicated at $16.80

Prices indicated at $17-17.75

Small tonnage sold at $16.65

Small tonnage sold at $16.65

Small tonnage sold at $17.80

Standard tonnage sold at $16.50 (material outside Fastmarkets’ specifications)

Standard tonnage sold at $16.85