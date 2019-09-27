Trade log September 2019: Lithium
Trade log for battery-grade lithium carbonate in China including trades, bids and offers reported to Fastmarkets.
Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.
Fastmarkets prices
Click here for Fastmarkets price assessment for lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price range exw China, yuan/tonne.
Fastmarkets lithium trade logs are available on a weekly basis every Friday after the weekly spot market assessments conducted every Thursday at 4pm.
As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.
In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.
The exchange rate on Monday September 23 was 56,000 yuan to $7,865.
Thursday September 26 - 56,000-61,000 yuan per tonne
Offer reported at 60,000-61,000 yuan
Offer reported at 58,000-61,000 yuan
Price indicated at 58,000 yuan
Price indicated at 58,000-60,000 yuan
Price indicated at 56,000-58,000 yuan
Price indicated at 56,000-61000 yuan
Price indicated at 56,000-61000 yuan
Price indicated at 56,000-60,000 yuan
Thursday September 19 - 56,000-61,000 yuan per tonne
Purchase of 10 tonnes at 58,000 yuan
Sale of 20 tonnes at 58,000 yuan
Sale reported at 60,000-61,000 yuan
Offer reported at 59,500-61,500 yuan
Price indicated at 60,000-61,000 yuan
Price indicated at 56,000-61000 yuan
Price indicated at 56,000-61000 yuan
Price indicated at 56,000-60,000 yuan
Price indicated at 58,000-60,000 yuan
Price indicated at 58,000-60,000 yuan
Thursday September 12 - 58,000-62,000 yuan per tonne
Sale reported at 62,000 yuan
Sale of 10 tonnes at 58,000 yuan
Price indicated at 60,000-63,000 yuan
Price indicated at 60,000 yuan
Price indicated at 59,000-60,000 yuan
Price indicated at 58,000-60,000 yuan
Price indicated at 58,000-60,000 yuan
Price indicated at 58,000 yuan
Thursday September 5 - 58,000-62,000 yuan per tonne
Purchase of 10 tonnes at 58,000 yuan
Sale of 10 tonnes at 58,000-60,000 yuan
Sale of 30 tonnes at 62,000 yuan
Offer reported at 62,000-63,000 yuan
Offer reported at 65,000 yuan
Price indicated at 58,000-60,000 yuan
Price indicated at 60,000 yuan
Price indicated at 58,000-60,000 yuan
Price indicated at 58,000-62,000 yuan
Price indicated at 58,000-62,000 yuan
Price indicated at 60,000-62,000 yuan
