Trade log September 2019: Lithium

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.

Fastmarkets prices

Click here for Fastmarkets price assessment for lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price range exw China, yuan/tonne.

Fastmarkets lithium trade logs are available on a weekly basis every Friday after the weekly spot market assessments conducted every Thursday at 4pm.

As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.

In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.

The exchange rate on Monday September 23 was 56,000 yuan to $7,865.

Thursday September 26 - 56,000-61,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 60,000-61,000 yuan

Offer reported at 58,000-61,000 yuan

Price indicated at 58,000 yuan

Price indicated at 58,000-60,000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-58,000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-61000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-61000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-60,000 yuan



Thursday September 19 - 56,000-61,000 yuan per tonne

Purchase of 10 tonnes at 58,000 yuan

Sale of 20 tonnes at 58,000 yuan

Sale reported at 60,000-61,000 yuan

Offer reported at 59,500-61,500 yuan

Price indicated at 60,000-61,000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-61000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-61000 yuan

Price indicated at 56,000-60,000 yuan

Price indicated at 58,000-60,000 yuan

Price indicated at 58,000-60,000 yuan

Thursday September 12 - 58,000-62,000 yuan per tonne

Sale reported at 62,000 yuan

Sale of 10 tonnes at 58,000 yuan

Price indicated at 60,000-63,000 yuan

Price indicated at 60,000 yuan

Price indicated at 59,000-60,000 yuan

Price indicated at 58,000-60,000 yuan

Price indicated at 58,000-60,000 yuan

Price indicated at 58,000 yuan

Thursday September 5 - 58,000-62,000 yuan per tonne

Purchase of 10 tonnes at 58,000 yuan

Sale of 10 tonnes at 58,000-60,000 yuan

Sale of 30 tonnes at 62,000 yuan

Offer reported at 62,000-63,000 yuan

Offer reported at 65,000 yuan

Price indicated at 58,000-60,000 yuan

Price indicated at 60,000 yuan

Price indicated at 58,000-60,000 yuan

Price indicated at 58,000-62,000 yuan

Price indicated at 58,000-62,000 yuan

Price indicated at 60,000-62,000 yuan

Learn more about Fastmarkets’ lithium pricing methodology here and see the lithium price spotlight here.