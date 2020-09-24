Trade log September 2020: Lithium carbonate, 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price range, exw domestic China, yuan/tonne

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per tonne on an ex-works China basis. Delivered prices are netted back.

Fastmarkets prices

Fastmarkets lithium trade logs are available on a weekly basis after the weekly spot market assessments conducted every Thursday at 4pm.

As per our methodology, Fastmarkets takes into account minimum lot sizes of 5 tonnes to capture the price in the Chinese domestic spot market.

In addition to its weekly assessment, Fastmarkets also publishes a lithium index – a tonnage weighted average where the greatest weighting is given to concluded transactions.

The exchange rate on Monday September 21 was 37,000 yuan to $5,455.

Thursday September 24 - 37,000-41,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 40,000-42,000 yuan

Offer reported at 42,000 yuan

Offer reported at 41,000yuan

Sale reported at 39,500-41,000 yuan

Purchase of 10 tonnes reported at 38,000 yuan

Purchase reported at 39,500-40,000 yuan

Purchase reported at 40,000 yuan

Purchase reported at 40,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-41,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-41,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-41,000 yuan

Price indicated at 38,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-38,000 yuan

Thursday September 17 - 37,000-41,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 41,000 yuan

Offer reported at 40,000-42,000 yuan

Offer reported at 41,000-42,000 yuan

Offer reported at 41,000 yuan

Offer reported at 42,000 yuan

Offer reported at 41,000 yuan

Sale reported at 41,000 yuan

Purchase reported at 38,000 yuan

Purchase of 200 tonnes reported at 39,500-40,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-41,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-41,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-41,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-41,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-38,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-38,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-39,000 yuan

Thursday September 10 - 37,000-41,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 41,000 yuan

Offer reported at 40,000 yuan

Offer reported at 41,000 yuan

Offer reported at 40,000 yuan

Sale reported at 39,500-40,500 yuan

Sale reported at 40,000-41,000 yuan

Deal heard reported at 39,000-40,000 yuan

Deal heard reported at 39,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-41,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-41,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-41,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-41,000 yuan

Price indicated at 39,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000 yuan

Price indicated at 39,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-38,000 yuan

Thursday September 3 - 37,000-41,000 yuan per tonne

Offer reported at 41,000 yuan

Offer reported at 40,000 yuan

Offer reported at 40,000-41,000 yuan

Offer reported at 40,000 yuan

Offer reported at 41,000 yuan

Sale reported at 39,000-40,000 yuan

Dear heard reported at 39,000-40,000 yuan

Purchase of 10 tonnes reported at 37,000 yuan

Price indicated at 38,000,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-41,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-41,000 yuan

Price indicated at 38,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000 yuan

Price indicated at 39,000-40,000 yuan

Price indicated at 37,000-38,000 yuan

