Trade union ratifies 3-year labour deal at AK Steel’s Ohio site

Members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union at AK Steel’s flat rolled stainless steel facility in Ohio, USA, have ratified a new three-year labour agreement.

“The agreement continues to serve the interests of both the company and [union branch] Local 3462 members in our increasingly competitive industry,” James Wainscott, president, chairman and ceo of the Ohio-based company, said.

The new agreement, which covers 330 hourly workers at the plant, will take effect on March 31 and expire on March 31, 2016.

This report was first published by American Metal Market

