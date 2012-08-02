TRADER TALK: UK soap series steels itself for frame-by-frame review

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Construction and project manager Mace confirmed that it is trying to find “the most appropriate strategy to remediate the steel frames” of the Corrie stage areas currently under construction.

Broadcaster ITV confirmed this had resulted in a “slight delay” to the build, but confirmed filming of Corrie would continue uninterrupted at its existing facility.

Some Brits have been watching the twists and turns of the street’s inhabitants since 1960 and Hotline would dread to think what would happen if they were deprived of their weekly fix.