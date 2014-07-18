Trafigura evaluates scrap business in India

Trafigura is considering how it will market scrap in India in the future, Metal Bulletin understands.

“Trafigura’s Indian scrap business will continue,” a spokeswoman for Trafigura said. “We will evaluate whether we sell from the yard or through a direct relationship.”

Trafigura India operates two main yards under its direct control and two additional yards, operated by third parties, where it stores ferrous and non-ferrous scrap and refined metal.

Trafigura’s main yards are in Kandla, Gujrat, and Dadri, Uttar Pradesh.

The third-party yards are in Kandla Free Trade Warehousing Zone and Arshiya FTWZ in New Delhi.

“None of these yards is closing – in fact, they are operating at full capacity to service our various business lines,” the spokeswoman told Metal Bulletin.

Trafigura will continue with both the scrap and refined metals business but is assessing the value of scrap sales from yards, she said.

The combined storage space in Kandla is more than 19,000 sq metres and in Dadri the storage space is more than 5,000 sq metres, the spokeswoman said.

Earlier this week, Trafigura India launched an online retail metal store to target the country’s $8.4 billion market.

