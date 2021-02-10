Trafigura to set up Toronto trading office - sources

The office will be helmed by zinc and lead concentrates trader Daniel von Arx, the sources said.

Trafigura declined to comment.

The eastern city of Toronto acts as a home for the marketing departments of many global mining companies with listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange, including Hudbay Minerals, Teck Resources and Lundin Mining.

The office will be Trafigura’s second in Canada, the other being an energy-focused desk in Calgary in the west of the country.