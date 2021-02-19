Tunisia books wheat, durum and barley as average prices drop
Tunisia’s state grain buyer has booked 100,000 mt of milling wheat, 92,000 mt of durum and 125,000 mt of barley at average prices of up to $13/mt below its last purchase, market sources have told Agricensus Friday.
Office des Cereales (ODC) booked milling wheat at an average price of $302.82/mt CFR, down $13.41/mt compared to its last tender.
LDC sold a 25,000 mt-parcel of wheat at $319.05/mt CFR for March 15-April 5 shipment and Farmsense sold 25,000 mt at $320.10/mt CFR for March 25-April 15 shipment.
ODC bought 25,000 mt of wheat from Cargill at $285.43/mt CFR for April 5-25 shipment and 25,000 mt at $286.68/mt CFR for the same loadings dates.
For durum, ODC booked 92,000 mt at an average price of $385.74/mt CFR, down $2.05/mt compared to its previous tender.
Euroagricola sold 17,000 mt of durum at $384.60/mt CFR for March 15-April 5 shipment and another 25,000 mt at $385.60/mt for April 5-25 shipment.
ODC purchased 25,000 mt of durum from Finagrit at $386.30/mt CFR for April 5-25 shipment and 25,000 mt from Cofco at $386.09/mt for March 25-April 15 shipment.
As for barley, ODC paid $284.70/mt CFR for 125,000 mt, which is down $1.94/mt compared to its previous tender.
Solaris sold 25,000 mt of barley at $278.89/mt CFR for March 15-April 5 shipment and another 25,000 mt at $285.89/mt CFR April 5-25 shipment.
Viterra sold 25,000 mt at $287.98/mt CFR for March 25-April 15 shipment and 25,000 mt at $288.98/mt CFR with the same laycans.
Finally, Al Ghurair sold 25,000 mt at $281.75/mt CFR for April 5-25 shipment.
At its previous tender on January 22, ODC bought 92,000 mt of milling wheat at an average price of $316.22/mt CFR, 92,000 mt of durum at $387.79/mt CFR, and 100,000 mt of barley at $286.64/mt CFR for February 15-March 25 shipment.
