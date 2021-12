Turkey’s TMO tenders for 400k mt of wheat shipped in January

Turkey’s state grain buyer issued a late-notice buy tender to secure 400,000 mt of wheat for January shipment, an official notice showed Monday.

The Turkish Grain Board (TMO) is inviting offers for milling wheat in 20,000-60,000 mt parcels to be delivered to the Turkish ports of Derince, Iskenderun, Mersin, Izmir, Bandirma, Tekirdag, Samsun, and Trabzon for January 8-25 loading.

The tender is to close December 4.

At its last reported wheat tender on November 11, TMO booked 550,000 mt of 12.5% and 13.5% wheat at an average $272.04/mt CFR and 50,000 mt of 13.5% at an average $276.67/mt CFR for shipment between November 24-December 18.

Details of TMO’s recent tenders can be found on our Tender Dashboard.