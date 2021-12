Turkey’s TMO tenders for 550k mt of Nov-Dec milling wheat

Turkey’s state grain buyer returned to the market looking for 550,000 mt of milling wheat for November-December shipment, an official notice showed Monday.

The Turkish Grain Board (TMO) is inviting offers for red milling wheat in 25,000-30,000 mt parcels to be delivered into the Derince, Iskenderun, Mersin, Izmir, Bandirma, Tekirdag, Samsun, and Trabzon for November 24-December 18.

The tender is set to close on November 11.

At its previous tender, closed October 22, TMO booked 125,000 mt of 12.5% wheat at an average $270.04/mt CFR and 50,000 mt of 13.5% at an average $276.70/mt CFR for November 9-24 shipment.

The tender comes a week after Turkey zeroed a 45% wheat import tax until January 2021 in an attempt to stabilise rising domestic prices.

Earlier in October, the USDA raised its Turkish wheat import forecast to 8.1 million mt for the 2020/21 marketing year.

Details of TMO’s recent tenders can be found on our Tender Dashboard.