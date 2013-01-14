Turkey’s scrap imports grow on higher EAF output

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Turkey’s imports of scrap totalled 20.62 million tonnes in the first 11 months of 2012, which is 6.63% higher than in the corresponding period of 2011.

EAF production in the country rose by 7% over the period to 24.6 million tonnes, the DCUD figures show.

The principal scrap supplier to Turkey in the first eleven months of the year was the EU, responsible for 10.48 million tonnes of imports.

The USA and Canada combined were the second-largest supplier at 6.26 million tonnes.

The CIS and Balkan countries supplied 2.93 million tonnes over the period, while the Middle East-North Africa (Mena) region supplied 628,475 tonnes.

November fall

The 11-month rise in scrap imports came despite a year-on-year fall in November, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

Turkish scrap imports totalled 1.74 million tonnes in November 2012, which is 9.38% lower than in the same month of 2011.

November imports were also 14.42% lower than the 2.03 million tonnes imported in October 2012.

Europe was again the largest scrap supplier to Turkey in November, exporting 965,250 tonnes.

The USA and Canada were second with 544,626 tonnes in November, followed by the CIS and Balkans with 130,837 tonnes.

The Mena countries exported 77,534 tonnes in total.