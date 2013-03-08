Turkish alloy flat steel imports decline 42% in January

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

That is a drop of 41.7% compared with January 2012, when the country imported 101,523 tonnes, according to data recently released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

The country’s imports of flat alloy steel wider than 600mm totalled 54,184 tonnes in January 2013, 44% less than January 2012’s 96,872 tonnes. The main importers were Japan with 29,760 tonnes and Russia with 4,965 tonnes.

Turkey imported 5,015 tonnes of alloy flat steel below 600mm in width in January 2013, 7.8% more than January 2012’s 4,651 tonnes. The principal source for the material was Russia with 2,852 tonnes.

New duties were introduced on alloy steel at the beginning of 2013.

Traders expect import tonnages for the product to continue falling throughout the year.

The automotive industry is the main consumer of alloy flat steel products in Turkey.